David Benavidez and Ronald Ellis Make Weight For Saturday Showtime Clash

Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast, topped by Benavidez, while versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares.

Two Hall of Famers round out the telecast team: boxing historian Steve Farhood as unofficial scorer and world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr.

The executive producer is four-time Emmy® award winner David Dinkins, Jr. The director is Bob Dunphy, son of legendary Hall of Famer Don Dunphy. Former junior middleweight world champion Raúl “El Diamante” Marquez and sportscaster Alejandro Luna serve as expert analysts in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP).