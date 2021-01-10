Connect with us

Chris Eubank Jr Signs With Sauerland Brothers, Maybe He Dumped Dad?

Miguel Berchelt, Super Feather Champ, Meets Oscar Valdez on February 20

COVID Spurs Postponement of David Avanesyan v Josh Kelly Fight

Beterbiev COVID-Positive, Pulled From Jan. 30th Bout

David Morrell Gets Post Christmas Punchout Win, Beats Gavronski on Fox

Zurdo Ramirez Rises To 41-0, In First Outing As Fighter/Promoter

Chocolatito To Fight Estrada 8 Years After First Battle, On March 13, 2021

Charles Conwell Now 14-0, Stops Madiyar Ashkeyev On Ring City USA Show

Zurdo Ramirez and Alfonso Lopez Make Light Heavy Limit For Fight Tonight

Who Will Call The Zurdo and Michael Hunter Fights on Friday?

Michael Woods

Published

3 hours ago

on

Confession: I’m not sure how I feel about Chris Eubank Jr, because I sure know how I feel about Chris Eubank Sr.

I’ve made no secret of the fact I found Eubank Sr. to be a haughty dickwad when I met him in 2019.

But the sins of the father cannot be transferred to the son arbitrarily, that’s not fair. So, maybe this release I received on Sunday is an indication that Junior is getting some space from his father, who to me has proved more detrimental to his son’s development than helpful, from the outside looking in.

The narcissism of Eubank Sr has proven time and again to be hurtful to his son, and his son’s attempt to climb the rungs of pro boxing.

You read the release, and see if you can read in between the lines:

WBA interim Middleweight World Champion Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs) has joined forces with European powerhouse promoter Team Sauerland as the British boxer looks to take over the Middleweight division.

Having previously campaigned at Super Middleweight, Eubank Jr. is a former two-time IBO Super Middleweight World Champion. He captured the IBO crown with a stoppage win over Renold Quinlan in 2017, before defending the belt against German legend Arthur Abraham and Avni Yildirim. Following a blockbuster clash with George Groves, Eubank Jr. reclaimed the IBO Title in 2019 with a spectacular performance against rival James DeGale at the O2 in London.

Returning to the Middleweight division, Eubank Jr. claimed the WBA interim Middleweight World Title for the second time with a TKO win over former World Title challenger Matvey Korobov in December 2019, while making his US debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Currently based in the United States where he is training with the boxing great Roy Jones Jr., the second-generation fighter says he is delighted to have signed a long-term deal with Team Sauerland and is targeting all the top names at 160 lbs.

Junior gets work in with the living legend Jones Jr.

“I’m thrilled to have signed a promotional deal with Team Sauerland,” said Eubank Jr. “I look forward to working with such a historic stable that has created so many legends in the sport over so many years. I look forward to the big fights that I crave. I’ve spent the last 12 months in the gym and I feel better than ever. I’m ready to take over the Middleweight division. I want all the champions – Murata, Charlo, Andrade, Golovkin – put me in the ring with any of them. I only want to fight the best. This is my time. If you have a belt, I’m coming for you.”

Having followed Eubank Jr.’s career, promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is delighted to have secured his signature and is looking forward to forging a successful relationship with the charismatic boxer.

“We’ve been long time admirers of Chris. He fought on one of our shows back in 2012 and we’ve followed his career closely since then,” said Sauerland. “He’s got all the attributes needed to establish his position as one of the biggest names in world boxing. Our first priority is cleaning out the Middleweight division.”

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

