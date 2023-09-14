Zepeda vs Gesta: How To Watch, Start Time

Zepeda vs Gesta is almost here. Boxing fans will see William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) versus Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) on September 16 for Zepeda's WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title.

The Zepeda vs Gesta event will take place at the Commerce Casino & Hotel and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Doors to The Commerce Casino & Hotel open at 3:00 p.m. PT, The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims on YouTube and Facebook Watch begin at 3:05 p.m. PT, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

The co-main event before Zepeda vs Gesta will feature Vancouver’s Victor “El Tornado” Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) who is scheduled to defend his WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title against Mexico City’s Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) will make her grand 2023 return to U.S. soil and will defend her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Championship titles against Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Houston, Texas’ Darius “DFG” Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) will look to continue his knockout streak in an eight-round light heavyweight fight against Mexico City’s Ricardo “Tyson” Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs).

Opening the DAZN broadcast with eight-rounds of middleweight action, recently signed Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) who represents Wichita Falls, Texas and is now under the tutelage of world championship trainer Ismael Salas, will face off against Danish-born Simon “Vikingo” Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) who now calls Cancun, Mexico home.

On the The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims streamed on YouTube and Facebook Watch, Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will fight Guadalajara, Mexico’s Erick “Aidahoe” Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight match.

In a six-round super lightweight fight, Mexicali, Mexico’s Pinpon Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) will measure up against Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City.

Recently signed to Golden Boy, Mexican Olympian Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (1-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico will participate in a four-round super bantamweight fight against Managua, Nicaragua's Juan Centeno.

Making his pro-debut and opening Mexican Independence Day Weekend festivities before the Zepeda vs Gesta main event, Jordan Cervantes of East Los Angeles will participate in a four-round lightweight fight against El Paso, Texas' Giovanny Meza.

Here is what some of the participants from today's press conference had to say:

WILLIAM ZEPEDA, WBA CONTINENTAL AMERICAS LIGHTWEIGHT TITLEHOLDER:

“I am extremely motivated for this fight. I've always believed that there's no such thing as an A-side or B-side in boxing. To face a grand rival like Mercito Gesta is a great privilege, and I can't wait to demonstrate to everyone of what “El Camarón” is made of.”

MERCITO GESTA, LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CONTENDER:

“I am not new in this sport. I will never stop learning. My style always evolves. I am staying in focused with my coach Marvin Somodio. I am so excited to be facing William Zepeda who is undefeated.

“Zepeda is an up-and-coming fighter. He's great and he excites me. This opportunity is really hard to miss. Now that Oscar and Golden Boy have given it to me – why not? It's a good fight. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity.”

VICTOR MORALES, JR., WBA INTERCONTINENTAL TITLEHOLDER on Zepeda vs Gesta Undercard

“I’m blessed to be on another Zepeda card as a co-main event again on the most important weekend for us Mexicans. We're very excited to do what we do.

“If he [Palomares] wants to bring the pressure, we have a game plan for everything. We can do it from the inside and we can do it from the outside. We're going to go and be victorious one more time.”

YOKASTA VALLE, IBF AND WBO MINIMUMWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“Thank you to all the media who came. To Oscar, Eric and all of Golden Boy for this big fight against Maria Santizo. We have prepared 100-percent for this fight to give you guys the show you have all been waiting for and one that is worthy for this special Sept. 16 date. I am so excited for the first bell to ring this coming Saturday.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS:

“September 16 is a tradition of amazing events for boxing. You go back to Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, and even myself – we have put the September 16 date on the map for the sport of boxing.

“And now, today, William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta have an opportunity to show the world what fighting is all about.”

“For some strange reason, whenever anyone steps inside that ring on Mexican Independence Day, they fight with such passion. They fight with heart, they fight with everything they have because they know what's on the line. Everyone who watches on Saturday can expect great fights from top to bottom.”

BERNARD HOPKINS, PARTNER OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS:

“Everybody up here has an opportunity to close out the year, going into 2024. If you believe that the boxing world doesn't have respect on your name, this is your opportunity to get it going into 2024. Everyone do well, be sharp, leave it all in the ring cause the world is watching.”

Zepeda vs. Gesta is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions.