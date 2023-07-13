News

Spence: Crawford Fight Would Be Bigger If We Talked Crazy
Photo Credit: Gayle Falkenthal, NYFights.com/Screen Capture

Even Errol Spence Jr. would admit that acting out would likely result in more pay-per-view buys for his highly-anticipated showdown against Terence Crawford.

On July 29, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), who owns the IBF, WBA, and WBC belts, will challenge the current WBO welterweight champion for the undisputed crown.

However, the 33-year-old told reporters Wednesday the Spence Crawford fight would sell itself and that acting out of character isn’t necessary.

Errol Spence Jr says he sees no need for trash talk with Terence Crawford ahead of their July 29 fight. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions Crawford Fight

“It probably would be [a bigger fight] if we was talking trash, cursing each other out, talking about each other’s mothers and fathers, and, you know, saying crazy stuff to each other. It would be a lot bigger,” said Spence. “That’s what sells, especially in [these times]. That’s what sells.

“People love to see controversy; they love to see you acting [like] an ass. Since they not getting that, it probably [won’t be as big]. More people [would be] drawn to it if I get on stage and throw a punch at him, or try and slap him or something crazy. That’d be all over social media and cause a frenzy.”

Crawford Agrees Fight Could Be Bigger For Different Reasons

The highly anticipated fight between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford isn't yet sold out. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions Crawford fight

As reported by NYFights.com, Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) echoed a similar sentiment in his interview following Spence Jr. However, Crawford also believes the fight isn’t promoted correctly outside the boxing sphere.

“Die-hard boxing fans all know about the fight… but if I go to my next-door neighbor's grandma's house, is she gonna know who I am?” Crawford said there needs to be coverage in different outlets.

Spence-Crawford will headline a four-fight Pay-Per-View event (PPV.com, $84.99; 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. PT).

Current Betting Odds on Spence Crawford Fight

Bookmakers made the 35-year-old Crawford a slight favorite over Spence in odds released on Thursday. Crawford, a three-division world champion, is a -175 favorite. Spence, who has competed at 147 pounds for his entire pro career, comes back as the +135 underdog.

Crawford’s -175 favorite status means a $100 bet on him to win pays out $157.14. while the same bet for Spence dishes out $235.

Crawford has been out of the ring since December when he scored a sixth-round knockout of former secondary titleholder David Avanesyan. Spence last fought 15 months ago, when he stopped Yordenis Ugas in ten rounds to unify three welterweight world titles.

