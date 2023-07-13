Spence: Crawford Fight Would Be Bigger If We Talked Crazy

Even Errol Spence Jr. would admit that acting out would likely result in more pay-per-view buys for his highly-anticipated showdown against Terence Crawford.

On July 29, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), who owns the IBF, WBA, and WBC belts, will challenge the current WBO welterweight champion for the undisputed crown.

However, the 33-year-old told reporters Wednesday the Spence Crawford fight would sell itself and that acting out of character isn’t necessary.

“It probably would be [a bigger fight] if we was talking trash, cursing each other out, talking about each other’s mothers and fathers, and, you know, saying crazy stuff to each other. It would be a lot bigger,” said Spence. “That’s what sells, especially in [these times]. That’s what sells.

“People love to see controversy; they love to see you acting [like] an ass. Since they not getting that, it probably [won’t be as big]. More people [would be] drawn to it if I get on stage and throw a punch at him, or try and slap him or something crazy. That’d be all over social media and cause a frenzy.”

Crawford Agrees Fight Could Be Bigger For Different Reasons

As reported by NYFights.com, Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) echoed a similar sentiment in his interview following Spence Jr. However, Crawford also believes the fight isn’t promoted correctly outside the boxing sphere.

“Die-hard boxing fans all know about the fight… but if I go to my next-door neighbor's grandma's house, is she gonna know who I am?” Crawford said there needs to be coverage in different outlets.

Spence-Crawford will headline a four-fight Pay-Per-View event (PPV.com, $84.99; 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. PT).

Current Betting Odds on Spence Crawford Fight

Bookmakers made the 35-year-old Crawford a slight favorite over Spence in odds released on Thursday. Crawford, a three-division world champion, is a -175 favorite. Spence, who has competed at 147 pounds for his entire pro career, comes back as the +135 underdog.

Crawford’s -175 favorite status means a $100 bet on him to win pays out $157.14. while the same bet for Spence dishes out $235.

Crawford has been out of the ring since December when he scored a sixth-round knockout of former secondary titleholder David Avanesyan. Spence last fought 15 months ago, when he stopped Yordenis Ugas in ten rounds to unify three welterweight world titles.