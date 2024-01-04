News

Floyd Mayweather To Train Ryan Garcia?

Davies vs Barroso Purse: Cash Flowing in Sin City

Prospect Watch: Andy Cruz

NY Fights 2023 Boxing Awards: Who Rose To The Top?

Jarrell Miller Says He'll Get In Shape

Prospect Watch: Justin Figueroa

Otto Wallin Trainer Stopped the Fight

Dmitry Bivol Blasts Lyndon Arthur In Shutout Win

Day of Wrecking: Daniel Dubois Shuts Up, Shuts Down Miller

Day Of Reckoning Undercard: Four For Four KO Wins

Photo from RG IG

That fighter/trainer relationship is a funny one. It’s really often a mix of family, and business, and those two things themselves are challenging enough by their lonesome.

I’m thinking about that relationship when I see that Ryan Garcia is doing road work with Floyd Mayweather.

People saw that and some started extrapolating, wondering what to make of it.

We know Floyd has been heading more towards tutoring over promoting, and so of course we wondered ourselves if a marriage has been made.

I reached out to Ryan’s trainer, the Texan Derrick James, and asked if Ryan was still a Texas type, or….

“Come on Mike, Floyd is not a trainer,” James rightly pointed out.

So he will head back to Texas and continue with DJ?

“Yes,” answered James. “I promise.”

There you go, asked/answered!

Ryan himself spoke to the buzz he conjured, on Thursday night:

Ryan Garcia speaks on his relationship with Floyd Mayweather

Ryan Garcia is still part of Team Derrick James

