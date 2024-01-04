Floyd Mayweather To Train Ryan Garcia?

That fighter/trainer relationship is a funny one. It’s really often a mix of family, and business, and those two things themselves are challenging enough by their lonesome.

I’m thinking about that relationship when I see that Ryan Garcia is doing road work with Floyd Mayweather.

People saw that and some started extrapolating, wondering what to make of it.

We know Floyd has been heading more towards tutoring over promoting, and so of course we wondered ourselves if a marriage has been made.

I reached out to Ryan’s trainer, the Texan Derrick James, and asked if Ryan was still a Texas type, or….

“Come on Mike, Floyd is not a trainer,” James rightly pointed out.

So he will head back to Texas and continue with DJ?

“Yes,” answered James. “I promise.”

There you go, asked/answered!

Ryan himself spoke to the buzz he conjured, on Thursday night: