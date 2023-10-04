Prospect Watch: Jahyae Brown Fights Back, Fights For Family

Often, boxers pursue the toughest of sports to escape the toughest upbringings. While welterweight prospect Jahyae Brown of Schenectady, New York, admits there wasn’t always money for everything he wanted, the family was always there for him, starting with his parents, Johnny and Joyce Brown, now married for 33 years. “My parents have always been present in my life, always came to my games, my fights. They’ve always been there for me.” On Saturday, Brown will be there for his family.

Brown (13-1, 9 KOs) wants to rebound from a narrow loss when he faces Victor Toney of Youngstown, Ohio (7-2-1, 6 KOs) on the undercard of the Gilberto Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. card in Las Vegas on October 7. The card airs on DAZN.

Losses Offer Lessons

Brown, age 24, is promoted by Star Boxing along with Smith Jr. He’s been on the fast track after a successful amateur career, winning the New York Silver Gloves before turning pro in 2019. Taking a fight on late notice under the ShoBox: The New Generation banner found him on the wrong side of a narrow majority decision loss to Guido Schramm in April.

But losses provide lessons, and Brown declares he’s learned from it. Although taking the fight on short notice after a coaching change contributed, Brown admits he didn’t train properly. “Why did I lose that fight? Because I got tired in the later rounds.

“In that fight, I proved I’m on the level. So for this fight, I'm gonna make a statement, and I know I'm one of the best prospects out there,” declared Brown.

New Home In The Welterweight Division

Brown is also moving from 154 pounds down to 147 pounds at welterweight for a fresh start. “I'm making weight too easy. I'm really a 147-pounder,” explained Brown. “I'm gonna roll my body into 154 (pounds),” but at 24 years old, it could be a few years off. Brown’s goal is to win a welterweight title by age 26, starting with a win on Saturday.

Brown’s extra motivation comes from The New Generation in more ways than one. He now has a three-month-old daughter who joins his toddler son. Brown didn’t have much time after his daughter’s birth before he started training camp in New Jersey.

“I’ve always been motivated. But just having my kids is motivating me even more. ‘Cause I'm not just doing it for myself. I got a family. I got a son. I got a daughter. I got a girl. I'm doing it for my family. I want them to have a better life than what I had,” said Brown.

Brown dedicates this fight to his nephew, born to Brown’s sister with a chromosomal defect. He died at just one year old. On Saturday, his face will be on Brown’s trunks and custom boxing shoes.

“To see what my sister was going through; you lose a son, a child she created. I watched my sister cry, I gotta dedicate this fight to her and her son. It gives me motivation, too. Bringing him in the ring getting ready for him it takes away nerves and gives motivation to me. I’m doing this for my nephew too, wearing him in the ring in front of the whole world,” said Brown.

Jahyae Brown Grills Sparring Partner Tevin Farmer

Brown is putting it together with plenty of work. He is a frequent sparring partner for fighters training in New Jersey, including Shakur Stevenson, Troy Isley, Vito Mielnicki, Shinard Bunch, and Montana Love.

Brown recently put in time with former world champion Tevin Farmer, who returned to the ring after a three-year break this summer. Farmer scored a sixth-round knockout last weekend. Brown said he’s learned much from Farmer, asking him many questions to get the veteran’s feedback.

“What did I do good? What did I do wrong? What can I change? What can I get better at? I just pick his brain,” laughed Brown.

Brown: ‘A Beautiful Performance'

Brown believes in balance, including being defensively responsible while still delivering a fun fight for the fans, citing Floyd Mayweather as a role model both in and out of the ring. With a win this weekend, Brown hopes to earn a spot on another DAZN undercard this year. He mentions the Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte card and the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis card, both keeping him busy and giving him exposure.

“I want to give a beautiful performance, making a statement, doing a lot of things right. When they ask me, ‘How do you rate your performance?’ after the fight, I want to say, ‘A 20!’

In the eyes of his family and friends, Brown is already a winner.