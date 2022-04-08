Star Boxing Heads To Schenectady, NY To Host A Fight Card Tomorrow Night

For the first time in six years, live boxing returns to the Capital Region this Saturday, April 9, in Schenectady at The Rivers Casino. The show is presented by New York-based promotion company Star Boxing, who looks to build upon the rich boxing foundation of the area.

“The Capital region has a very strong boxing culture; working with Rivers Casino is a great way to bring boxing back to the area,” said Star Boxing’s Tony Palmieri, “The fans here know boxing; they come and dissect the fight.”

The Main Event will feature a clash of regional champions, Italy’s Simone Frederici battling Ukrainian-born Lyubmoyr Pinchuck, who now fights out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Fredrici’s WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight Title and Pinchuck’s NABA Gold Cruiserweight belt will be on the line. The winner will put themselves in the conversation for a shot at the WBA and WBC Cruiserweight World Title. “Title versus title, this is a great 50/50 competitive fight,” said Joe DeGuardia, Star Boxing CEO.

“You have two boxers who are putting it on the line; boxing is the theatre of life, the local press has been great getting behind the event, and both these guys,” DeGuardia said, “Frederici always is ready to put on a performance and with everything that (Pinchuck) has had to deal with, everything going on in his country and he still wanted to take the fight. It is very newsworthy.”

The last time boxing was featured in the area, local Albany boxer Will Madera won an entertaining if unspectacular fight. This time Star Boxing is trying to up the ante with a card that features not only the Cruiserweight championship fight but a collection of entertaining bouts, including the American Debut of Irish standouts “Superfly” Tony Browne, Ryan “The Silent Assassin” O’Rourke, and a homecoming for local attraction Jahyae Brown. “We are putting together an exciting and diverse card that we know the fans here will appreciate,” shared Palmieri.

“We expect the Irish guys, Tony and Ryan, to be very well received by the Capital Region; they embody the areas fighting spirit; we have been waiting two years to have them come over; this is the right place for them to debut,” DeGuardia said.

Browne campaigns at Super Middleweight; he is 5-1 with one knockout and is trying to build off his successful amateur career. O’Rourke comes in undefeated at 8-0 with one knockout and serious expectations. “Both guys bring a lot to the table,” Palmieri said.

Building on a history that stretches back to the sports’ bare-knuckle days of the infamous former Heavyweight Champion John Morrissey, who grew up in Troy, NY, and once “boxed” famed “Gangs of New York” legend Bill “the Butcher,” to the revered Marty Servo, the Welterweight Champion of the World from Schenectady(where Saturday’s bouts will be held) to a couple of guys named Cus D’Amato and Mike Tyson to the current crop of prospects, Star Boxing looks to bring boxing back not only for this show, but possibly on a regular basis, similar to its’ “Catskill Clash” series, just a few miles south in Catskill, and its’ wildly successful Long Island series “Rockin Fights” at the Paramount in Huntington, Long Island.

With an active and interested local press and a great venue in The Rivers, this has the potential to be the next in a line of local shows that have made Star Boxing the longest-running boxing promotion in New York. “Star Boxing develops fighters and develops series; the potential here is enormous,” said Palmieri.

“Our focus is on Saturday; we want this to be a great show and a great night for the fans; we put together a spectacular title vs. title main event and several fan-friendly fights,” said DeGuardia, “…we want to see how well everything is received, from the fighters to the venue, to running a show here. We would be looking to form a long-term relationship, similar to what we did at The Paramount on Long Island; our main focus though is on putting on a great show Saturday,” DeGuardia shared.

If the Rivers Casino could be the next Paramount, then Jahyae “The Golden Child” Brown could be the next Chris Algieri, the Rockin’ Fights breakout star and former World Champion. While that might be a bit premature, it still looks to be an exciting night for the local prospect. Brown will have the opportunity to fight in front of his own town of Schenectady for the first time. “I am humbly motivated to fight in front of and for my hometown,” shared Brown through Star Boxing.

Star Boxing is excited to have him on the card, and local attractions have proven to be an effective part of Star’s success formula. “He has a real good following, and he is a terrific looking prospect; we are glad to give him this opportunity,” DeGuardia said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Capital Region fight fans what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of boxing action,” shared Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager Rick Richards through their website. “Star Boxing always puts on a spectacular show, with an amazing lineup of fighters, and this is a going to be a night fight fans will not want to miss.”

Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the expected opening bell time is 8:00 PM, for those that cannot attend the fight will be available on Fite.TV for a PPV fee starting at 7:45 PM.