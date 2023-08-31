Crawford Spence 2: Rematch On, Going Fishing Again

It looks like boxing fans are going fishing again. Crawford Spence 2 is on.

Terence “Bud” Crawford, age 36 of Omaha, Nebraska (40-0, 31 KOs) left no doubt in anyone’s mind who was the better man with his ninth-round knockout win over Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. of Dallas, age 33 (28-1, 22 KOs) on July 29 to become the unified, undisputed welterweight division champion.

The only remaining question: Would Spence Jr. exercise his right to a rematch with Crawford? Spence Jr. reportedly had 30 days to make his decision. That clock expired earlier this week with no word from either camp.

Earlier on Thursday, Crawford’s trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntire reportedly made claims he’d heard from Crawford via text message the rematch would take place with a UK-based website following a news conference in support of his fighter Chris Eubank Jr. ahead of his bout agains Liam Smith this weekend in Manchester, England.

NY Fights has independently confirmed Spence Jr. has asked for the rematch, verified by a member of Spence Jr.’s team late Thursday.

The news is also reported being confirmed by Spence Jr.’s trainer, Derrick James. There is no verification from promoter Premier Boxing Champions, and no information about a date, a venue, or in which weight division the fight would take place, welterweight (147 pounds) or super welterweight (154 pounds).

The decision is a big risk with the potential for redemption or disaster. A victory sets up a third fight and the potential for a trilogy rivaling the best in boxing history. A loss digs a big hole and does serious damage to Spence Jr.’s career.

Does Boxing Need Crawford Spence 2?

It was an electric shock through boxing including the 19,990 fans present at the T-Mobile Arena on July 29, not so much the victory but the margin and the method. Crawford was the stronger, smarter, and faster fighter. It was the speed combined with ring intelligence driving a powerhouse performance by Crawford. He took command from his ringwalk with Eminem and never let go.

Upon winning the fight, Crawford seemed nearly as shocked as the fans by his victory. Spence Jr. was gracious in defeat and made no excuses.

Crawford became the first male fighter to become an undisputed champion in two weight divisions. He now lays claim to being the world’s top pound-for-pound boxer, challenged only by the performance earlier in the week by unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan.

.@terencecrawford, who made history when he became the first male boxer to hold all four major titles in two different weight classes, says that he never doubted his ability to win: “Some things you’re just born with and I was born with the will to keep going no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/6xUZJrucCM — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 9, 2023

Ever since his win, Crawford has been on a well-earned victory tour. In the past month, Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska threw him a massive parade, attended by Shakur Stevenson and former opponent Shawn Porter along with thousands of fans. Crawford has done more interviews in the last month than in his entire 15-year professional boxing career, from Joe Rogan to Gayle King and everything in between. Crawford has come out of his shell after reeling in the biggest fish of his life and it’s a joy to see.

Will The Rematch Thrill The Second Time Around?



At the conclusion of the fight, when Crawford was asked what he thought about a rematch, he said, “Of course the public will buy it. Look at how many people came out (on July 29). If the fight happens again, I’m pretty sure they’ll come out for both of us.”

Asked the same question, Spence Jr. said he’d like a rematch, “hopefully at 154.”

Spence Jr. suffered a demoralizing loss, but he wants the opportunity for redemption. Whether you think it’s a good idea or not, if Spence Jr. believes in himself and wants the opportunity, boxing fans need to respect the decision. What we don’t yet know is whether Spence Jr. and trainer Derrick James identified opportunities to improve his performance in a rematch.

Repeat or Revenge?

Spence vs. Crawford I wasn’t Canelo vs. Golovkin I, a razor-thin fight ruled a draw even if most people believe Golovkin won.

With little on the boxing calendar this week, the discussion will rage on about whether Crawford Spence 2 will be a repeat for Crawford, or revenge for Spence Jr.

Looking at boxing history, there are examples of both. Jose Luis Castillo got his revenge over Diego Corrales after the all-time comeback win by Corrales in the first bout in May 2005. It’s worth nothing Castillo went into the second fight five months later five pounds over the lightweight limit and knocked out Corrales in the fourth round.

After Aaron Pryor knocked out Nicaragua’s greatest fighter, lightweight Alexis Arguello in the 14th round in Miami in November 1982, no one believed Pryor could do it again. In the rematch in Las Vegas, Pryor put a stamp on it, stopping Arguello a second time and four rounds earlier in the tenth round. Arguello admitted at the time he didn’t think he hurt Pryor at all

One thing fans can agree on: Spence vs Crawford will stand on its own as a seminal moment in boxing history, one fans never imagined they’d be lucky enough to witness in 2023.