Jamaine Ortiz Explanation

Published

3 mins ago

on

Jamaine Ortiz Explanation

Jamaine Ortiz looked forward to strutting his stuff at Madison Square Garden’s Theater on the undercard of the highly anticipated bout between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez. Alas, the New England boxer withdrew from his scheduled battle with Humberto Galindo.

“The Technician” was forced to withdraw from his lightweight bout “due to an injury suffered during training camp that impacted his ability to make weight,” according to a press release from his promoter, CES.

“I injured my back a few weeks ago and it interrupted my training,” explained the disappointed Worcester native Jamaine Ortiz  in the release. “For 3 weeks, I had severe back spasms and couldn’t train properly.

“I tried to push my body to the limit as soon as I felt better, but I hit a wall and the last few pounds just wouldn’t come off. I work with a dietician and follow a strict systematic plan to make weight, but I couldn’t follow it properly this time because of the amount of weight I had to lose after the injury.”

More Info From the CES Release On Jamaine Ortiz

The 27-year-old hopes to return to the ring as soon as possible and has a message for the fans who traveled to New York to see him perform on Saturday.

“My team is working on a date in August,” stated Jamaine Ortiz, who is co-promoted by CES Boxing and Top Rank. “My sincerest apologies to my opponent, my promoters CES and Top Rank, Jimmy Burchfield and everyone who made their way to New York City to see me fight. I tried my best to make weight despite the interruption, but I couldn’t make it safely.”

Ortiz emphasized that he will remain at lightweight as he is confident that he can make the limit given a normal training camp. Stay tuned for a new date over the next few weeks.

For more information, follow CES Boxing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @CESBOXING.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

