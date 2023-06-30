Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo ON, For Sept. 30 in Las Vegas

Maybe you thought Canelo Alvarez would look for softer touches, being that he had his home coming fete in Mexico, and he's 32, and he's been doing this as a pro since he was 15…

Nope; the red-head announced his next test, on social media, Friday afternoon. Alvarez will step to the line against Jermell Charlo, the Texas twin who is 35-1-1, and holder of all the belts at 154 pounds. The promotion, a Premier Boxing Champions event, first of three of a new deal for the pugilist, is billed as “Undisputed vs Undisputed.”

Charlo will be seen by plenty as a stiff test for Alvarez (59-2-2, with 39 KOs), last seen in the ring besting John Ryder via UD12 in Guadalajara on May 6.

Critics had been ready to note that Charlo last fought on June 19, 2021 (UD12 over Juan Macias Montiel), because the rumor was that Canelo would be battling “Big” Charlo aka Jermall.

Specifying Which Charlo Twin This Is

He has been dealing with outside the ring emotional issues, which include a fractious break with his wife. That twin has been holding the WBC middleweight title since June 2019, despite his lack of activity. The 33 year old Jermell has been a bit more active, having fought once in 2021 and 2022, both times against Brian Castano. They drew the first time, and Mell, a strap holder at 154 prior, avenged that with a KO10 victory on 5-14-22, his last in-ring appearance.

Canelo Alvarez has done his last two gigs at 168, after dancing with Dimitriy Bivol at 175, a bridge too far on that night. He holds the four major straps at 168, for the record.

The clash will be seen on PPV, duh.

As for weights–would this be a catchweight thing?– Canelo Alvarez last fought at 160 in 2019, versus Danny Jacobs. The exact terms for this one will be specified shortly.