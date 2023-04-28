News

Garden of Dreams & Amanda Serrano Bestow Scholarship

News

John Gotti III Promises To Whack Floyd Mayweather on June 11

News

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather End Their Beef

News

Oscar De La Hoya: Death Threats Kept Me From Postfight Presser

News

Ryan Garcia Moving Up To Junior Welterweight After Loss

News

Undercard Fight Results: David Morrell Jr. Thrills, Others Fizzle

News

Davis vs Garcia Undercard Results from Las Vegas

News

Adrien Broner A No-Show at Own Press Conference

News

Adrien Broner To Fight Lawyer/Boxer On June 9

News Worldwide

Le’Veon Bell Beats JMX on Misfits Card

News

Garden of Dreams & Amanda Serrano Bestow Scholarship

Published

1 min ago

on

Garden of Dreams & Amanda Serrano Bestow Scholarship

The Garden of Dreams Foundation and Brooklyn’s Amanda Serrano, the 7-division world champion, bestowed Garden of Dreams youth Kiara Reyes with an Inspire Scholarship.

Reyes, a Bronx resident, came from the Dominican Republic at the age 8. She is the older sibling in a single-parent household and has had to fight hard to keep following her educational dreams.

Garden of Dreams scholarship recipients

Amanda Serrano with Garden of Dreams scholarship recipients, grateful for the hand up from MSG

This scholarship will help her prioritize herself and her own aspirations. Kiara plans to attend Syracuse University and major in Business Analytics with a minor in Communications.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is providing scholarships for $15,000 per year, renewable for up to 4 years, to 15 high school seniors in the tri-state area to honor their accomplishments.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading