Garden of Dreams & Amanda Serrano Bestow Scholarship

The Garden of Dreams Foundation and Brooklyn’s Amanda Serrano, the 7-division world champion, bestowed Garden of Dreams youth Kiara Reyes with an Inspire Scholarship.

Reyes, a Bronx resident, came from the Dominican Republic at the age 8. She is the older sibling in a single-parent household and has had to fight hard to keep following her educational dreams.

This scholarship will help her prioritize herself and her own aspirations. Kiara plans to attend Syracuse University and major in Business Analytics with a minor in Communications.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is providing scholarships for $15,000 per year, renewable for up to 4 years, to 15 high school seniors in the tri-state area to honor their accomplishments.