Weights Are In For Saturday Night Triller Fights at Barclays Center

Published

6 hours ago

on

You could be forgiven if you were thinking that the return of pro boxing to Barclays Center in Brooklyn slated for Oct. 16 might not come off. There was so much uncertainty, and drama, with  this Triller show, which was to feature a Teofimo Lopez lightweight title defense against George Kambosos, that you wouldn’t have been surprised if the event got re-re-shifted.

But no, all systems seem “go” with the athletes weighing in Friday, as co promoters Lou DiBella and Joe DeGuardia watched over the proceedings.

Junior welters Danny Gonzalez, left, and Petros Ananyan will duke it out in Brooklyn. Four of five bouts involve 140 pounders, for the record. (Photo by Amanda Westcott)

I am curious how many patrons will watch the proceedings, being that the meat n bones of the card came together sort of last minute. A top of the card match between junior welterweights Cletus Seldin and William Silva got announced on Oct. 4, which is when Lopez was to meet Kambosos, at Madison Square Garden Theatre. That plan got re-arranged, and then cancelled. Whose fault that is will perhaps be sorted out another time, and I think it’s a good bet that a majority of persons in the arena won’t care very much, because the true headliner is Super Cat, the Jamaican DJ.


By the way, boxing will go first, from 6 pm et to about 9 pm et, then music will fill the air.

Here is a list of non-sports performers on the schedule:

