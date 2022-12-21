Sulem Urbina Craves NY Street Dog, After Taking Care of Ring Business

Time and again, it happens. Non believers tune in to a ladies fight, and end up being quite impressed. The ladies bring it. Not every time, of course. But by and large, the females have a better record at coming to the ring ready to rumble, and giving their all, leaving everything in the ring in their fights. Watch that happen tonight, when you see Sulem Urbina take on Indeya Smith on the Boxing Insider show at Sony Hall.

I called fights for the Boxlab Promotions card at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 11. And the last fight of the night, a ladies throw down, pitted Colombian Calista Silgado against Kalliope Kourouni, of Greece. They both came to win, and to impress the folks still left in the ballroom after five hours of bouts.

It’s a decent bet this occurs in the fight tonight, featuring Sulem Urbina against Smith in NYC. Urbina, a native of Mexico who makes Arizona her home, holds a 13-2-1 mark. The 32 year old promotional free agent has a slot on the Boxing Insiders event running at Sony Hall in Manhattan. She’ll be tussling with 5-6-2 Indeya Smith, a Louisiana born Texas resident.

Sulem Urbina told NYFights her take on the 114 pound scrap: “I know Indeya is always in shape, she comes to fight. Expect an action packed fight she likes to come forward and I’m not afraid to brawl. I expect a tough fight and I am here to win.”

Assuming she gets her way, I wondered what she’d like to get done in 2023. “Clara Lescurat, WBA world champion,” Urbina answered. “We know each other well from the amateurs, it would be a great fight…but I am the better fighter!”

Speaking of fighting….The fight before the fight is a sonuvabitch. Making weight is something fans on the sidelines cannot begin to comprehend. Urbina shared some insight into that:

“I got to New York Monday morning so pretty much the toughest day before weigh in is the last day where you have to be super careful with what you eat or drink,” she told NYF. “As I am walking around all I see is food everywhere! Since I got here I’ve been craving one of those hotdogs from the stands so after I fight that’s where I am going!”

Straight up, Sulem Urbina represents the sport so damn well, inside and outside the ring. I encourage you to check out her bout. It streams on YouTube, free. Here is the link.

THE BOUTS

8 Rounds – Flyweights

Andy Dominguez, 113.8 lbs. (8-0, 6 KOs) from The Bronx, NY

Marvin Solano, 114 lbs. (24-7, 8 KOs) from Managua, Nicaragua

8 Rounds – Super Flyweights

Sulem Urbina, 114.8 lbs. (13-2-1, 2 KOs), born in Mexico now living in Phoenix,

Indeya Smith, 113.4 lbs. (5-6, 1 KO) from Dallas, TX.

8 Rounds – Middleweights

Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr., 158.4 lbs (22-1, 20 KOs), Los Angeles, CA

Anthony Todd, 159.2 lbs. (14-6, 8 KOs) from Atlanta, GA

8 Rounds – Super Middleweights

Nadim Salloum, 170.2 lbs. (9-1, 4 KOs) born in Jounieh, Lebanon….NOTE: Read this superb effort by Jacob Rodriguez, on Salloum

Decarlo “3mendo” Perez, 169.4 lbs. (19-6, 6 KOs), Atlantic City, NJ

8 Rounds – Middleweights

Alejandro Luis Silva 156.4 lbs. (19-0, 14 KOs) from Avellaneda. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Issa Samir, 156 lbs. (19-1, 16 KOs), Ghana