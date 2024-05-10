Rockin’ Fights Returns For Its 47th Edition Saturday

The longest-running club show in New York history, Rockin' Fights, returns to the Paramount in Huntington this Saturday, May 11. The card features four fights with intriguing storylines.

Rockin’ Fights 47 is a sellout. Fans can stream the card live as a pay-per-view for $19.99 on StarBoxing.tv, and view replays on the YES Network.

The main event is a regional title fight and a series debut. A top prospect returns, as does a fan favorite known for exciting fights. Another fighter makes his Rockin' Fights debut, carrying on a proud family tradition.

“As always, it's great to be back at our ‘home.' The Paramount has always been one of my favorite venues and I always enjoy the fights we do there,” said Joe DeGuardia, Star Boxing CEO and founder of the series.

The Main Event: Younan vs Luna



Junior “Sugar Boy” Younan of Brooklyn (19-0-1, 11 KOs) vs. Ricardo “Tyson” Luna of Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico (26-11-2, 17 KOs)

vs. Ten rounds in the super middleweight division for the WBA Continental USA title

Junior Younan will make his Star Boxing and series debut while seeking championship gold. Younan signed a promotional contract with Star Boxing last week. “Being from New York, he is probably the last of the local promotors. It seems to be the perfect fit for me, I get to fight at home,” said Younan.

He brings a decorated amateur career and 11 years of professional experience. He is excited to be making his Rockin’ Fights debut.

“This is my first time, I was supposed to come see Tyrone James. I am ready to light it up,” said Younan.

He'll face a tough opponent in Ricardo Luna. Luna, from Mexico, has faced some of the division's toughest names, a fact that is not lost on Younan.

“He is a very tough guy with a lot of experience. If I am not on point, he can make it a rough night,” shared Younan.

Rockin' Fights Undercard Bouts

Super Lightweight Bout

Ryan O'Rourke of Dublin, Ireland (10-0, 3 KOs) vs. Michal Bulik of Opole, Poland (6-6, 2 KOs)

vs. Six rounds

O'Rourke returns to Rockin' Fights looking to build on his electrifying knockout of DeShaun Johns at Rockin' Fights 44. The Irishman brings a refined skill set and aims for a quick win against the hard-hitting Pole, Bulik, who has lost his last four fights and five of his six.

“I need to remind everyone what I am about. It is great to be back in New York,” said O’Rourke.

Super Featherweight Bout

“Ruthless” Ronny Reyes of Manhattan (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Yeuri Andujar of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic (6-6-1, 4 KOs)

vs. Six rounds

The undefeated prospect Reyes returns to the series for the fourth time. After a successful amateur career, he has won all four pro fights in exciting fashion. This is a step-up fight for Reyes as he faces Andujar, a veteran with 14 fights under his belt. While Andujar's record is even, he is known for being a tough out.

“This is what we do. We know this is a step-up fight, we are getting better every time,” said Mike Stellate of Main Street Boxing.

“You know I am ready to steal the show,” said Reyes.

Super Middleweight Bout

John McDonagh of Queens (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Tevin Terrance of Akwesasne, Quebec, Canada (1-1-1, 1 KO)

vs. Four rounds

McDonagh makes his Rockin' Fights debut and shares, “I have been to many of Joe’s shows. It’s always a great event. I am looking forward to the experience.”

The hard-punching Queens native switches up his style depending on the opponent, and he parlayed that versatility into a Ring Masters win. He is the nephew of former fringe heavyweight contender Seamus McDonagh, and his grandfather was a professional fighter in England.

“It runs in the blood, my grandfather laced up the gloves first, and he will always have his influence,” said McDonagh.

Terrance, looking to rebound after legal issues stalled his career, seeks a win in his second Rockin' Fights appearance after a draw against crowd favorite Lou Maietta. Terrance has a strong team behind him under the tutelage of Mike Stellate of Main Street Boxing.

Two fights originally scheduled on the card have been canceled, including the co-feature between welterweights Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez of Queens (21-4-1, 7 KOs) and Danny Murray of Lanoka Harbor, NJ (7-7, 0 KOs); and a four-round middleweight bout between Ralph Clemente of Ronkonkoma, NY and Kijonti Davis of New Orleans (1-4, 1 KO). Clemente was set for his pro debut.