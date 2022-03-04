Connect with us

Gleason’s Springing Into New Season, Action Heating Up At Famed & Fabled Gym

Published

9 hours ago

on

Attention aspiring female fighters! On April 8-9, Gleason's Gym, the most famous boxing gym in the world, plays host to a clinic open ONLY to the ladies.

There will be two days of boxing basics, followed by a sanctioned all-female boxing show. The training will be handled by Gleason's top female trainers and our female World Champions.
Gleason's Gym is offering a clinic for amateur and aspiring female boxers, April 8-9, 2022.

The amateur show will be sanctioned by USABoxingmetro. If you attend the clinic, you are not required to fight in the show. However, if you'd like to just fight in the show, you can and are not required to attend the clinic.

Click here to register, or simply learn more about the event at Gleason's.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods

