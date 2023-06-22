Berlanga Looking To Beat The Sh*T Out Of Quigley

Edgar Berlanga is back in the ring on Saturday, after a lengthy layoff. His new promoter, Eddie Hearn, put together a comeback bout which unfolds at the Madison Square Garden Theater and on DAZN, against Irishman Jason Quigley.

The momentum would suggest that native New Yorker Berlanga is poised to make a big splash, with a fierce KO in front of lots of friends and fam. Quigley got stopped by Demetrius Andrade on 11-19-2021, and plenty of pundits think he's tailor-made to help re-start the Berlanga hype machine.

The Pressure Is On Berlanga To Win, and In Conclusive Fashion

Is the pressure on, asked Hearn, who presided over the Thursday presser at MSG? Berlanga said yes, “it’s a big weekend, I’m back home, a year off, I’m ready to perform!”

Will he be in a banger on Saturday? “I don’t put too much pressure on me,” said Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs). “I know Quigley is going to make it a difficult fight.” He thinks Quigley won’t stay in the center ring, he will have to chase him, but we can expect “fireworks.”

Hearn said there is a handful of tix left, and the joint will be sold out.

Eddie Hearn Told Watchers The Stakes Are High, Massive Pressure on Edgar Berlanga

The promoter did a good job trying to get the 25 year old Berlanga to say that he’s looking to give the people what they want. Edgar delivered after a spell, saying that he’s wanting to “beat the shit out of Jason Quigley.” The Irishman grinned when Berlanga said that.

The 32 year old Quigley, out of Ballybofey, Ireland, told Hearn that this is a massive opportunity. “People have been over looking me,” he said, and he’s keen to show one and all that he’s still got it.

The Irishman thinks he’s the better man coming in. “I know I’m the better man,” he said, promising “an incredible fight.”

He says he doesn’t mind a hostile environment, being that Berlanga is a NY guy. “I know the opportunities that can come from this fight,” he said.

A win means what? Quigley knows that GGG, and Munguia and them are there after a win. “The only man in my head is Edgar,” he said. “The only focus for me is Edgar Saturday night.”

Andy Lee Trains Jason Quigley

Trainer Andy Lee said that Quigley will be a leading contender at 168 if/when he wins. He touched on the KO loss to Demetrius Andrade. Quigley's jaw was broken in round one, so of course that was hard to deal with. And now, after some rest, after getting married, Quigley can show the world his true worth.

Is Berlanga the toughest test of Jason’s career? “It’s the perfect time for Jason, for me…Saturday night is just a step too far,” Lee stated.

Sometimes in the long run, a loss can be helpful. Quigley has shown him that he has his head on straight, and that will be evident on Saturday.

Berlanga Trainer Marc Farrait Says The Old Edgar Is Back

Berlanga trainer Marc Farrait said that Quigley is the toughest fighter Edgar’s been in with on paper. Every fight now is a championship level task, in his mind. Farrait said his guy can box and can bang. “We’re ready to go chase and hunt,” the tutor said.

Farrait said that he believes fully in his guy. “We’re back together again, I know exactly what it’s like,” he said, promising his kid is in a solid place.

Berlanga took off his shades, and looked into Quigley’ eyes, and they jawed in a face-off.

Quigley maintained composure, both looked into the others’ eyes and pondered what might be to come.