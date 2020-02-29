Cletus Seldin Headlines On Long Island TONIGHT

Boxing is back on Long Island, tonight, and you can check out the scene, even if you don’t trek to LI.

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is running at the Paramount in Huntington, a solid venue.

Cletus Seldin, a power hitter with a 24-1 mark, headlines. He is 33 years old, has real pop, and a pleasing personality.

DeGuardia told us about some expected highlights: “I expect another thrilling night of boxing at the best club venue in the country,” the promoter said. “We are just a few tickets away from a complete sellout. Power punching Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin fighting Luis Eduardo Florez (25-15), the only man to beat champ Miguel Berchel, that should be a real shootout. Also the co-main event of heavyweight Carlos Takam against Fabio Maldonado 26-3 (25 KOs) has the Paramount and fans around the world (on Fite.TV) anxiously awaiting tonight’s fights. As always we will have a terrific local undercard and atmosphere!”

And what is he planning for Seldin, assuming Cletus gets the W?

“Looking for the big fight for him. He’s got to get through this one, make sure his operation went well… torn rotator cuff… And assuming all comes out well — looking for the biggest fights —anyone say Jose Ramirez,” said DeGuardia, “Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor — looking for shootouts — as he can bang with anyone!”