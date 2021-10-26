Are Tickets Available To Attend Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos In New York?

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. GEORGE KAMBOSOS TICKETS ON SALE NOW



Lightweight Batlle Hits New York on November 27th

Tickets for the unification clash between WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine World Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosas are on sale now, for their clash at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27. If you don’t attend, you can watch on DAZN.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FROM $35; CLICK HERE TO BUY TIX

Lopez (16-0 12 KOs) defends his titles for the first time since he bettered Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas in October 27, 2020. He is 24 years old, and has been on hiatus because of promotional issues, and a case of COVID…but it’s looking like ‘The Takeover’ artist will soon be able see if rust is a factor for him.

Kambosos (19-0 10 KOs) has been quiet, after he drew heat from Triller for not flying to America for the planned Oct 16 faceoff. That went off the rails and Triller gave up the rights to stage the title challenge. So Matchroom, as the second highest bidder during a purse bidding held last year, received the opportunity to stage the battle, even though neither fighter is allied with Eddie Hearn.

The undercard for the November 27 event will be released this week.

