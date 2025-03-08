Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko Purse: Big Cash in Canada?

Christian Mbilli’s perfect record will be tested against former world title contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Mbili will also put his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles on the line at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. How much money is involved in the headline event of the night? Read our Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko purse breakdown to find out.

Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko Purse: Who Will Win Big?

Mbili will be entering the ring for the first time since May, when he had knocked out Mark Heffron in the first round to defend both of his belts. The French-Cameroonian received a guaranteed purse of $350,000 for fighting the British fighter.

Since he is a defending champion and boasts an invincible record, it should not come as a surprise that Mbili will be the headline act of this fight. As a result, the Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko purse should allocate the highest share for him.

Mbili’s split of the Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko payouts should be similar to the last amount he received, if not higher. We believe he will be offered a $500,000 paycheck for the fight.

We don’t know a lot about the purse history of Sergiy Derevyanchenko, but based on the bits and pieces we do know, we can speculate on his likely payday for the Mbilli match-up.

‘The Technician’ fought former world champion, Gennady Golovkin, in 2019. While the Kazakh fighter picked up a unanimous decision victory and took home the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles, Derevyanchenko earned $500,000 besides a 45% PPV share.

Multiple failed title attempts did no favor to Derevyanchenko’s marketability, but he should still make a decent amount in Quebec. Heffron, Mbili’s last opponent, made $200,000 in guaranteed purse payout.

We believe Derevyanchenko will earn more than that, considering he has fought in more high-profile bouts. If we are to pinpoint a figure for his share of the Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko prize money, we would say $425,000.

According to reports, each fighter is eligible for a 50% share of the pay-per-view revenue, provided the sales target of 600,000 buys is met. This would take Mbilli’s boxing fighter pay amount to $2m, while Derevyanchenko could bank as much as $1.2 million.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko

Facing Derevyanchenko represents a significant step up for Mbilli, currently ranked #3 by The Ring. While he’s gone the distance three times, never has he fought beyond 10 rounds.

Age is a significant hurdle for Derevyanchenko. The 38-year-old turned pro relatively late but quickly established himself as a world-class contender. Despite three unsuccessful attempts at the middleweight title, he remained a formidable force.

However, his move up to super middleweight ended in defeat against Jamie Munguia.

Mbilli, a natural knockout artist at 168 pounds, will aim to end the fight early. However, Derevyanchenko’s pride and resilience will make this a challenging task. With eight consecutive decisions over the past six years, the Ukrainian has proven his durability.