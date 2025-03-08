Fundora vs Asenjo Purse: How Big is the Flyweight Fortune?

Gabriela ‘Sweet Poison’ Fundora, the undefeated IBF Flyweight Champion from Palm Beach, Florida, is back in the ring this weekend. She’ll defend her title for the second time when she takes on Daniela Asenjo from Chile this Saturday, August 10th. How much money will the fighters take home after the fight? Let’s find out in our Fundora vs Asenjo purse analysis.

Fundora vs Asenjo Purse: Who’ll Cash In Big In Chile?

The Fundora vs Asenjo purse will be quite lucrative for both fighters, considering their previous paydays. Fundora made only $35,000 from her title winning fight against Arely Mucino. Asenjo has also made sub-$50,000 earnings from most of her previous fights.

Fundora has been enjoying a significant pay bump after claiming the IBF Flyweight belt, so that trend should continue in this fight.

Gabriela Fundora is set to claim a significant sum as her share of the Fundora vs Asenjo payouts in her upcoming title defense against Daniela Asenjo.

The undefeated champion will earn a guaranteed $300,000 boxing fighter pay check, an increase from her previous $250,000 payout for her last title defense. Meanwhile, Daniela Asenjo, returning to the ring after a break, will take home a guaranteed $175,000 for the fight.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Fundora vs Asenjo

At just 22, Gabriela Fundora boasts an impressive undefeated record of 13-0 with six knockouts, showcasing a knockout ratio of 46.2%. Since turning pro in 2021, she’s accumulated 77 rounds of experience.

Her amateur career was equally impressive, highlighted by a semifinal finish at the 2018 USA Youth Women’s National Championships, as well as victories at the 2018 USA Women’s Junior Olympics and the 2017 USA Women’s Junior Open.

Interestingly, Fundora is the younger sister of current WBC and WBO Junior Middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Uw6B5G8Tn8

Fundora captured the vacant WBC Latino Flyweight Crown in October 2022 with a unanimous 10-round decision over Naomi Arrelano Reyes. Just four months later, she added the vacant WBC Youth Flyweight Belt to her collection, again with a unanimous 10-round victory, this time against Tania Garcia Hernandez.

Other notable wins on her resume include victories over Nataly Delgado, Estrella Velverde, Lucia Hernandez Nunez, Christina Cruz, and Maria Michio Santizo.

Daniela Asenjo, a 33-year-old boxer from Valdivia, Chile, brings a record of 16 wins, three losses, and three draws into the ring. She has 158 rounds of experience under her belt since turning pro in 2012. While Asenjo has decent boxing skills, power isn’t her strong suit. Only two of her 16 wins have come by knockout, and she’s gone the distance in her last nine fights.

Her most recent stoppage victory came in November 2018 when she defended her WBA Fedelatin Super Flyweight Belt against Daniela Barbara Rivero.

The Chilean slugger has added an impressive collection of belts to her trophy case, including the Chilean and WBO Latino Super Flyweight crowns. Her international conquests saw her claim the IBO Super Flyweight belt with a dominant ten-round decision over Casey Croft, followed by a successful defense against Linda Laura Lecca.

Not content to stop there, Asenjo ascended to new heights by securing the vacant WBC Silver Super Bantamweight title last October, edging out Angelina Lukas in a closely contested ten-rounder.