Boxlab Promotions Continues Momentum With Dec 8 Card on DAZN

Boxlab Promotions will host the World Boxing Association (WBA) “KO Drugs” fight card Friday, December 8 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. The card will air live on DAZN at 7:30 PM ET, so put that on your calendars.

The 2023 WBA Convention runs December 11-15 at the Caribe Royale Resort, which, if you haven’t been, is nice. It’s right down the road from Disney, so people can get their boxing and Mickey fix in one fell swoop.

“The WBA is honored to return to our home, the Caribe Royale Resort” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. “We are confident that our 2023 convention will be even better than last year’s. Prior to this great event, we have a spectacular KO Drugs fight card. That is the hallmark of Boxlab Promotions.”

Umara vs Macayo Main Events Dec 8 Boxlab Card on DAZN

The featured clash on Dec 8 has the the WBA Fedelatin lightweight title up for grabs between Idalberto Umara and Fradimil Macayo.

The Cuban Umara has an 11-1 mark with 8 KO’s. On July 28th, his last outing, Umara scored a one punch knockout, an uppercut, over former Olympian William Encarnacion in the second round.

The Venezuelan Macayo is 16-1 with 13 KOs. In his most recent outing, Macayo defeated previously unbeaten Armando Ramirez Almanza.

He holds amateur victories over 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceicao and 2012 Olympian Wellington Romero, so you know.

WBA Continental Americas Junior Welterweight Championship On the Line

Kevin Hayler Brown (from Cuba, living in Florida) meets Marcos “El Tigre” Jimenez for the WBA Continental Americas junior welterweight championship.

The Dominican Republic’s Jimenez is 25-10 with 17 wins by KO. Jimenez has been in tough, versus Diego Magdaleno, Carlos Molina, Anthony Peterson, Jose Felix, Ryan Martin and Ladarius Miller.

Jeovanny “El Rayo” Estela meets Mexican knockout artist Juan Egana Elizalde. Estela, 13-0 (4 KOs), scored a first-round stoppage of Luis Caraballo Ramos in September and the 23-year-old has a large following in Central Florida, growing all the time.

2020 Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeno, 6-0-1 (6 KOs) fights Cuba’s Yoanki “Diamante” Urrutia, 13-0 (5 KOs) in a middleweight tango.

Jasmine Artiga (from Tampa, 11-0-1, 5 KOs) fights TBA for the WBA Continental Americas Super Flyweight title.

In a super bantamweight bout, Mexico’s Israel Rodriguez Picazo, 20-5 (19 KOs) fights Wilner Soto, 23-13 (12 KOs) of Colombia.

Junior welterweight Aaron Aponte, 7-1-1 (6 KO’s) of Hialeah, FL battles Mexico native Roberto Almazan Monreal, 11-21 (4 KOs) in a six rounder.

Undefeated Orlando native Jean Guerra Vargas is 6-0, he’ll meet Colorado Springs, CO’s Pedro Hernandez, 7-15-1 (2 KOs) in a four-round contest.

Abass Baraou, 13-1 (9 KOs) of Berlin, Germany and Nigeria’s Opeyemi Adeyemi, 9-0-1 (7 KOs) are also slated to appear.

“The entire team at Caribe Royale is proud to once again serve as the host for the WBA Convention,” said Amaury Piedra, Boxlab boss. “It’s great to have all the international visitors and boxing legends returning to Orlando. This event helps showcase the area and will bring a strong viewing audience via our broadcast partner DAZN.”