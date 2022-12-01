Boxlab Promotions Hosting WBA Convention Card, From Florida, on Dec. 11

New on the scene Boxlab Promotions is growing their stature in the sport, and seem to be setting themselves up nicely to head into the new year of boxing.

Boxlab Promotions is hosting a fight card in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, December 11. The event is a WBA “KO Drugs” presentation, and will be a centerpiece to the WBA convention, which runs Dec. 11-14.

Both the bouts and the convention will take place at the top tier Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. I worked a show at the Caribe in October and came away extremely impressed with the resort.

Same goes for Boxlab, which promoted the scraps I called for Fightnight Live, along with Beto Duran.

Here is a release which lays out many of the particulars for the show, which will screen live on CBS Sports Network (free).

“We are proud to bring our 100th annual convention and signature KO Drugs show to Central Florida,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. “This is the first time the show is being held in the United States and we are excited to be partnering with our host the Caribe Royale Resort and Boxlab Promotions to bring you this event. We will have multiple WBA title fights on the card and feature boxers from all over the world.”

Tickets from $40 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 3 pm and the first fight begins at 4.

Headlining is a ten round junior welterweight contest between Cuban phenom Orestes Velasquez and Guillermo “El Leoncito” Crocco for the WBA International championship. The fast-rising Velasquez is 5-0 with all his wins coming by KO. Currently residing in Las Vegas, NV where he’s trained by legendary Ismael Salas, Velasquez most recently scored a third round knockout over Emiliano Garcia in August. Fighting out of Argentina, Crocco’s 20-2-1 with 6 KO’s, and his last two wins came via stoppage.

In the ten round co-feature on the Boxlab Promotions card, undefeated middleweights Francisco “Bebu” Veron and Leonardo Ruiz will square off for the WBA Continental Americas title. Veron, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, is 10-0 with 8 knockouts.

On October 28, Veron scored a second round stoppage over countryman Franco Ledesma. Representing San Bernadino, CA, Ruiz is 10-0 with 7 KO’s. On November 18, Ruiz stopped previously unbeaten Josue Silva in the fifth round.

NABA super middleweight champion Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao, defends his belt against heavy-handed Ernest Amuzu. Hailing from Brazil and now residing in Florida, Falcao’s professional ledger is an outstanding 23-1-1 with 9 knockouts. On October 29, Falcao retained his title by dominating Alex Tehran over ten rounds. Originally from Ghana and currently based in Florida, Amuzu’s 26-7 with 22 KO’s. He’s faced many world class fighters including Vijender Singh, Ievgen Khytrov and Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic.

NABA middleweight Champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle defends his belt on the Boxlab Promotions card when he faces Sladan Janjanian in a ten round showdown.

Representing Derry, Northern Ireland and training out of Pinellas Park, FL, Coyle’s 17-0 with 7 knockouts. On May 21, Coyle captured the NABA title with a decision victory over Antonio Todd at the Caribe Royale. Rated #10 by the WBA, Coyle most recently defeated veteran Silverio Ortiz in September.

Fighting out of Bosnia, Janjanian’s 34-13 with 24 KO’s and faced the likes of Bektemir Melikuziev, Martin Murray, Steven Butler, and Pierre Hubert Dibombe among others.

Kalliopi “Pink Tyson” Kourouni of Las Vegas, NV via Greece squares off against Colombia’s Calista Silgado in a ten round matchup for the WBA Continental Americas junior lightweight championship on the Boxlab Promotions card. Kourouni, 12-3 (2 KO’s), shutout Simone de Silva over eight rounds this past February. A longtime contender, Silgado is coming off a fourth round knockout of Dalia Vasquez in October.

Bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez, 28-1, 19 KOs, of Miami, FL via Nicaragua challenges Washington-based Filipino Jobert “Lion” Alvarez, 20-3-2 (7 KO’s) in an eight rounder for the WBA Continental Americas title, on this Boxlab Promotions card.

“Boxlab Promotions is extremely excited to be the promoter of the WBA’s KO Drugs card,” said Amaury Piedra. “This talent laden card featuring multiple title fights brings some of the best international boxers to Orlando. We appreciate the WBA and its President Gilberto Mendoza for giving the Boxlab team this opportunity. December 11 is going to be a special event and truly a night of champions!”

Additional ten round title fights on the Boxlab Promotions event are as follows: WBA Fedecaribe light heavyweight championship: Joseph George (12-0 (7 KO’s), Houston, TX) vs Raiko Santana (8-3 (5 KO’s), Chihuahua, Mexico via Cuba) WBA Fedecaribe junior middleweight championship: Yoanis Tellez (2-0 (2 KO’s), Stafford, TX via Cuba) vs Jean Rivera (8-1, (1 KO), San Juan, Puerto Rico) WBA Fedecaribe lightweight championship: Idalberto Umara (7-1 (4 KO’s), Miami, FL via Cuba) vs Emiliano Garcia (18-8-1 (13 KO’s), Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Former unified middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez of Buenos Aires, Argentina faces Jefferson City, MO’s Noah Kidd in an eight round bout, on this massive Boxlab Promotions card. Sergio was off for six years and is slowly getting back into the flow Martinez, who won Fighter of the Year in 2010 after defeating Kelly Pavlik and Paul Williams, is 4-0 since returning to the ring in 2020.

In six round contests, heavyweight Herich Ruiz Cordoba meets Phillip Jean Siede, junior middleweight Jeovanny Estela faces Luis Eduardo Florez, and welterweight Damian Lescaille battles Rondale Hubbert. Lightweight Alex Rios Vega will face an opponent to be named.

Located just minutes from the Walt Disney World® Resort in the nation's number one convention and tourist destination, Caribe Royale Orlando is the only AAA Four Diamond all-suite meetings resort in Orlando.