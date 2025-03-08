Bentley vs Osaze Purse: Too Big for ‘2 Sharp’?

Denzel Bentley headlines the card at York Hall on Saturday night, defending his WBO International middleweight title against Derrick Osaze in a 10-round bout. As the fight approaches, we have taken a deep dive into the Bentley vs Osaze purse conversation and deduced how much each fighter will be paid for the upcoming battle.

Bentley vs Osaze Purse: Big Benjamins for the Bettersea Man?

The champion, Denzel Bentley, puts his WBO International middleweight title on the line, looking to extend his reign after defeating Danny Dignum in May.

Other than the WBO International middleweight belt, Bentley walked away with a sweet $150,000 boxing fighter pay check following the Dignum fight.

Since he has a world title now, Bentley can expect the Bentley vs Osaze purse to be more generous now. According to our estimation, Queensberry Promotions will pay Bentley $350,000 for his upcoming fight.

The Bentley vs Osaze payouts also come with a lucrative offer for the challenger, Derrick Osaze. After suffering his first loss to Tyler Denny three years ago, he’s looking to rebound with the biggest payday of his career – a $100,000 guaranteed purse.

The overall guaranteed Bentley vs Osaze prize money, therefore, should be $450,000.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Bentley vs Osaze

Since capturing the British title with a decisive fourth-round knockout over Mark Heffron in November 2020, Denzel Bentley’s career has been a rollercoaster.

With a record of 19 wins, three losses, and one draw, including 16 knockouts, Bentley has experienced both the highs of victory and the lows of defeat in the challenging world of professional boxing.

The 29-year-old’s reign as British champion was short-lived. In his first defense, he suffered a devastating third-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Felix Cash. However, Bentley demonstrated resilience by clawing his way back. In May 2022, he regained a version of the British title, albeit vacant, by securing a controversial split decision victory over Linus Udofia.

Bentley successfully defended his title twice before challenging for the WBO world championship in November 2022, where he suffered a spirited points defeat to the now-unified champion, Janibek Alimkhanuly. Unfortunately, his momentum was halted last November when he unexpectedly lost his Lonsdale Belt to Nathan Heaney via majority decision.

‘2 Sharp’ made a triumphant return to the ring in May, reclaiming his destructive form with a second-round knockout of Danny Dignum to claim the vacant WBO International middleweight title, which he now defends this weekend.

Osaze (13-1, 3 KOs) has struggled to maintain momentum since his Ultimate BOXXER tournament victory in 2019, with a notable lack of activity in recent times.

Out of the ring for nearly two years, Osaze returned in June 2021, suffering a points defeat to Tyler Denny. While he has since rattled off three consecutive wins, his opponents have been journeyman-level fighters and none of the bouts have extended beyond six rounds.

