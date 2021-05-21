Zurdo Ramirez-Sullivan Barrera Fight Lands At Banc of California Stadium in LA

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 21, 2021): Golden Boy is delighted to once again deliver world-class boxing to the Los Angeles area as the light heavyweight showdown between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) heads to the beautiful Banc of California Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, home of the Los Angeles Football Club. The event will take place on Friday, July 9 and will be streamed live on DAZN.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing this huge card to the Banc of California Stadium,” Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Fans in Los Angeles are eager to attend a live event of such magnitude, so we are pleased to be able to deliver that with ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Joseph Diaz Jr. and a spectacular undercard that will be announced next week. Golden Boy boxing returns home on July 9.”

“Banc of California Stadium and LAFC are excited to welcome Golden Boy to the Heart of Los Angeles,” LAFC Co-President and CBO Larry Freedman said. “This is going to be an incredible night of world-class boxing at our world-class venue.”

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Barrera will go on sale Wednesday, June 2 and are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $35, not including applicable service charges. In an effort to promote social distancing, tickets will initially be sold in pods/groupings of 2, 3, 4 and 6 people only, subject to change with local and state guidelines. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.bancofcaliforniastadium.com or www.ticketmaster.com. The Banc of California Stadium is located in historic Exposition Park, 3939 S. Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037.

As previously announced, the co-main event will feature Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California taking on Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic in a 12-round lightweight bout.

A full undercard of action will be announced shortly.