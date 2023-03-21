Connect with us

Who Will Call Benavidez-Plant?

Streaming Info For Benavidez-Plant Pre PPV

Kermit Cintron In Comeback Mode, Aims At Sergio Martinez

Leon Edwards Vs Kamaru Usman 3 Weigh-Ins: UFC 286 All The News And Updates

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3 Press Conference

Top Trainers Look At Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Fight

Manuel Avila Fighting on April 7 ShoBox Card

Canelo vs John Ryder Set For May 6, in Mexico

Petr Yan Vs Merab Dvalishvili Weigh-Ins: UFC Vegas 71 All The News And Updates

UFC Vegas 71: Petr Yan Vs Merab Dvalishvili Press Conference

Published

2 hours ago

on

Who Will Call Benavidez-Plant?

It’s a Showtime PPV, so that means sportscaster and “The Last Stand” podcaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME PPV telecast on Saturday evening.

Brian Custer will steer the ship 

Also, combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle the blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares.

Three more Hall of Famers will also contribute—ringside reporter Jim Gray, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr. and boxing historian Steve Farhood, former editor of KO, as unofficial scorer.

Affability paired with credibility; Farhood is a credit to the sport

Sportscaster Alejandro Luna will call the action in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) with former world champion and SHOBOX: The New Generation commentator Raúl “El Diamante” Marquez serving as color anslyst.

Four-time Emmy® Award winner David Dinkins, Jr. will executive-produce the telecast with Bob Dunphy, son of Hall of Fame boxing announcer Don Dunphy, directing.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

