Who Will Call Benavidez-Plant?

It’s a Showtime PPV, so that means sportscaster and “The Last Stand” podcaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME PPV telecast on Saturday evening.

Also, combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle the blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares.

Three more Hall of Famers will also contribute—ringside reporter Jim Gray, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr. and boxing historian Steve Farhood, former editor of KO, as unofficial scorer.

Sportscaster Alejandro Luna will call the action in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) with former world champion and SHOBOX: The New Generation commentator Raúl “El Diamante” Marquez serving as color anslyst.

Four-time Emmy® Award winner David Dinkins, Jr. will executive-produce the telecast with Bob Dunphy, son of Hall of Fame boxing announcer Don Dunphy, directing.