KSI, Supposed King of Crossover Boxing, Fights May 13

Yes, it is a new world that OG boxing fans have to make sense of. On May 13, “influencer” KSI will return to the ring in London, and you can watch his fight against Joe Fournier on DAZN.

Will you? That’s another matter. Here is a release offering details:

LONDON, 22 MARCH 2023:The stakes are higher than ever as KSI accepts his hardest challenge to date by taking on undefeated pro boxer Joe Fournier on May 13 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, live on DAZN and DAZN PPV.

Sign up now via www.MisfitsBoxing.com for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets. Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday March 29 ahead of general sale on Friday March 31.

KSI’s hugely anticipated return to the ring headlines MF & DAZN: X Series 007, the latest instalment of the wildly popular crossover boxing series that is taking the world by storm. This night is set to be the biggest and boldest crossover showdown of the year as the Misfits mayhem descends on London, for a night of off the wall entertainment you do not want to miss.

KSI enters the ring in blistering form, having spectacularly KO’d Faze Temper in one round to claim the Misfits Cruiserweight title earlier this year, however, the ‘billionaire’ businessman Joe Fournier will provide the mega star with his toughest test yet.

Fournier is 9-0 as a pro fighter, knocking all nine opponents out. He once went the distance with former heavyweight world champion David ‘Hayemaker’ Haye in an exhibition contest.

The famous OVO Arena Wembley will play host to this colossal contest as the Misfits Boxing World Tour lands in London – and both men are promising capital pains on the night.

KSI said: “I can’t wait to show the world what Jake Paul couldn’t, knock out a pro boxer. Each fight, people are seeing a better KSI and I’m honestly scared for Fournier because once I land my right or left hand on his chin, it’s night night. As soon as people enter the ring with me, they realise they are in hell. And they either leave the ring bruised, battered or sleeping. In the ring, I am an evil man.”

Joe Fournier said: “This is huge, it’s as big as it gets, it’s on DAZN pay-per-view at Wembley, against one of the biggest global superstars, not just in boxing. But I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas. This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game. He is in for a rude awakening.”

Mams Taylor, Co-President of Misfits Boxing said: “Here we go! What a fight and what a night of crossover boxing this will be. KSI against Joe Fournier is huge, it’s mammoth and it’s guaranteed to deliver a night that London will never forget.”

Kalle Sauerland, Co-President of Misfits Boxing said: “Both KSI and Joe Fournier are coming for one thing, and one thing only – the knockout! London, get ready for a massive night of Misfits action and make sure you buy a ticket or tune-in because, make no mistake, this is the hardest test of KSI’s career to date.”

Joseph Markowski, CEO DAZN North America said: “KSI vs. Fournier is a fight you will not want to miss. Our third PPV of the X Series is guaranteed to bring all the action and even more unforgettable moments live on DAZN PPV May 13.”

KSI vs Fournier will be shown live and on demand to all subscribers around the world on DAZN and DAZN PPV. But if you want to experience the wild and wonderful world of Misfits Boxing in person, then sign up for pre-sale tickets via www.MisfitsBoxing.com