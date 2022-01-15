Weigh-In Results: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard

Joe Smith Jr. 174.25 lbs vs. Steve Geffrard 173.5 lbs

(Smith’s WBO Light Heavyweight Title — 12 Rounds)

Abraham Nova 126.75 lbs vs. William Encarnacion 127 lbs

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT)

Omar Rosario 139.25 lbs vs. Raekwon Butler 138.25 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

Jahi Tucker 146.75 lbs vs. Akeem Black 145.75 lbs

(Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

Troy Isley 156.25 lbs vs. Harry Keenan Cruz-Cubano 156.25 lbs

(Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

Lyubomyr Pinchuk 194.5 lbs vs. Jose Mario Flores 197.5 lbs

(Cruiserweight — 8 Rounds)

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, tickets priced from $49 to $89 are on sale now and can be purchased at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office, charge by phone by calling 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.

