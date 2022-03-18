Weigh-In Results For Rockin’ Fights 41 Card on FITE Tv Tonight

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

PHOTO CREDIT: STAR BOXING/NICK SIDERIS
Long Island, New York (March 17, 2022) – All ten fighters lacing up the gloves in tomorrow nights “Rockin' Fights” 41 weighed in today at the Huntington Hilton in Melville, New York.
10-Round NABA Super Bantamweight Main Event
OLEH “UKRAINIAN PITBULL” DOVHUN 121.2 lbs
(13-0 5KO's | Pittsburgh, PA)
GERAM ELOYAN 120.8 lbs
(7-2 6KO's | Brussels, Belgium)
8-Round ABO North American Super Welterweight Bout
TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES 153.4 lbs
(11-0 8KO's | Elmont, NY)
JIMMY “QUIET STORM” WILLIAMS 154 lbs.
(18-6-2 6KO's | New Haven, CT)
6-Round Super Welterweight Bout
WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT 155 lbs.
(12-1 5KO's | Huntington, NY)
TRAVIS GAMBARDELLA 160.8 lbs
(7-1-2 3KO'S | Revere, MA)
4-Round Light Heavyweight Bout
LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA 175.4 lbs
(1-0-1 | Bronx, NY)
KAMRON HUMPHREY 175.4 lbs
(2-0 1KO | Brooklyn, NY)
4-Round Super Welterweight Bout
ISAAH FLAHERTY 159.4 lbs
(2-0 1KO | Elmont, NY)
ANGELO THOMPSON 154.2 lbs
(0-1 | Newark, NJ)
If you cannot make it to the Paramount tomorrow night, Star Boxing has you covered! Pre-order the entire “Rockin' Fights” 41 card via FITE.TV by clicking HERE. Doors to The Paramount will open at 7 PM ET and fists will finally fly at 7:30 PM ET.
WATCH LIVE ON FITE.TV:
FITE, the world leader in the digital distribution of combat sports will stream the event live on the www.FITE.TV website, FITE mobile apps for iOS, Android, and the FITE channels of Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, and Roku on a PPV basis.  The FITE PPV will stream all “Rockin' Fights” 41 bouts and be available for just $19.99 or by subscribing to FITE+. Check availability in your area by going to the FITE.tv website.

