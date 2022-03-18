Weigh-In Results For Rockin’ Fights 41 Card on FITE Tv Tonight

Long Island, New York (March 17, 2022) – All ten fighters lacing up the gloves in tomorrow nights “Rockin' Fights” 41 weighed in today at the Huntington Hilton in Melville, New York.

10-Round NABA Super Bantamweight Main Event

OLEH “UKRAINIAN PITBULL” DOVHUN 121.2 lbs

(13-0 5KO's | Pittsburgh, PA)

GERAM ELOYAN 120.8 lbs

(7-2 6KO's | Brussels, Belgium)

8-Round ABO North American Super Welterweight Bout

TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES 153.4 lbs

(11-0 8KO's | Elmont, NY)

JIMMY “QUIET STORM” WILLIAMS 154 lbs.

(18-6-2 6KO's | New Haven, CT)

6-Round Super Welterweight Bout

WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT 155 lbs.

(12-1 5KO's | Huntington, NY)

TRAVIS GAMBARDELLA 160.8 lbs

(7-1-2 3KO'S | Revere, MA)

4-Round Light Heavyweight Bout

LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA 175.4 lbs

(1-0-1 | Bronx, NY)

KAMRON HUMPHREY 175.4 lbs

(2-0 1KO | Brooklyn, NY)

4-Round Super Welterweight Bout

ISAAH FLAHERTY 159.4 lbs

(2-0 1KO | Elmont, NY)

ANGELO THOMPSON 154.2 lbs

(0-1 | Newark, NJ)

If you cannot make it to the Paramount tomorrow night, Star Boxing has you covered! Pre-order the entire “Rockin' Fights” 41 card via FITE.TV by clicking HERE . Doors to The Paramount will open at 7 PM ET and fists will finally fly at 7:30 PM ET.

WATCH LIVE ON FITE.TV: