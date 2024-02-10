UFC Fight Night 236 Results: The Joker’s Last Laugh

Although it's often the prospects who receive the most attention leading up to a fight, the UFC Fight Night 236 results proved that tried and true veterans are who sometimes ends up having the last laugh.

Another exciting night of fights in Las Vegas provided us with UFC results that open up a plethora of opportunities for two veterans; both of whom proved they still have a lot more fight left in them — not to mention a few prospects making their name and ascending up their division's rankings.

We'll be detailing all of the UFC results tonight, discussing the highest-profile fights that took place, and analyzing where the night's biggest stars might be going from here.

UFC Fight Night 236 Results: Hermansson Stops Pyfer's Ascent

Hermansson vs Pyfer

The most noteworthy UFC Fight Night 236 results is that Jack “The Joker” Hermansson defeated Joe “Bodybagz” Pyfer by unanimous decision (48-47 x 3) in the main event.

5 hard rounds in his return to action!@jackthejokermma happy with the win in tonight's #UFCVegas86 main event pic.twitter.com/uAg9mAIDUU — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

While most people predicted that Pyfer — who was one of the most intriguing prospects in the UFC's middleweight division, prior to this fight — would be able to dismantle Hermansson (hence why “The Joker” was the underdog, despite having a higher ranking), those predictions proved false.

While the first two rounds of the main event were dominated by Pyfer, who looked like he was one punch away from knocking Hermansson out, Pyfer began slowing down once the third round came along. At this point, Hermansson picked up his pace, and began landing brutal calf kicks and piecing Pyfer up on the feet.

At the fight progressed, Hermansson became asserting himself more and more, and ultimately proved way too much for Pyfer to compete with — hence how Hermansson earned the impressive decision victory.

Ige vs Fili

While “The Joker” closed the show in style, the most extraordinary UFC results tonight was when Dan “50K” Ige knocked out Andre Fili in the co-main event.

Both featherweight fighters (who have trained together in the past) were each keen to strike in the early going of this co-main event. Yet, it was Ige — who we knew had the distinct power advantage — that threw a nasty overhand right punch that landed squarely on Fili's chin.

Despite Fili clearly being knocked out after that one punch, Ige — who said in the post-fight octagon interview that his wife might have been going into labor that very moment — threw one more for good measure; putting his opponent's lights out for good.

Ige's vicious display was enough to earn him performance of the night honors — but it wasn't the only impressive UFC results we witnessed this evening.

UFC Results Last Night: Everything You Need to Know

Here are the complete UFC Fight Night 236 results:

Main Card:

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer – Hermansson won via Unanimous Decision

Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer – Featherweight: Dan Ige vs Andre Fili — Ige won via KO (2:43, Round 1)

Dan Ige vs Andre Fili Middleweight: Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria — Potieria won via Unanimous Decision

Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria — Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues — Rodrigues won via TKO (0:55, Round 1)

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues — Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers — Johnson won via Unanimous Decision

Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers — Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan — Vieira won via Arm Triangle Choke Submission (4:48, Round 1)

Aside from the main and co-main event, the most impressive UFC results from this evening was underdog Rodolfo Vieira's first round submission over Petrosyan.

Prelims:

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates — Prates won via KO (4:03, Round 2)

Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates — Lightweight: Bolaji Oki vs Timothy Cuamba — Oki won via Split Decision

Bolaji Oki vs Timothy Cuamba — Women's Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil — Lookboonmee won via Unanimous Decision

Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil — Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio — Prachnio won via Unanimous Decision

Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio — Welterweight: Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells — Griffin won via Split Decision

Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells — Light Heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov — Guskov won via TKO (3:38, Round 1)

Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov — Featherweight: Fernie Garcia vs Hyder Amil — Amil won via TKO (2:12, Round 2)

Fernie Garcia vs Hyder Amil — Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng — No Contest (accidental foul)

Be sure to keep an eye out for Carlos Prates' next fight. He cemented himself as a serious prospect in the welterweight decision after his KO tonight.

Implications of the UFC Fight Night 236 Results

4 big wins, 4 POTN bonuses tonight at #UFCVegas86 💰 pic.twitter.com/fCo5RYIQho — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

With both Jack Hermansson and Dan Ige defeating unranked prospects in their respective divisions, each veteran fighter has earned an opportunity against a fellow ranked foe in their next fight.

Hermansson noted in a post-fight interview that he would love to fight the winner of last week's main event, Nassourdine Imavov, in his next bout — which is an idea that we love.

As for Dan Ige, perhaps a fight against the loser of Rodriguez vs Ortega that takes place on February 24 in Mexico City could be a great opponent. Yet, Ige's only worry right now is that he makes it to the hospital in time for his wife's labor.

With the UFC Fight Night 236 results now in the rearview, our excitement now shifts to what should be an incredible UFC 298 card in Anaheim, California next weekend!