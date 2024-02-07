Hermansson vs Pyfer Odds: Bookmakers Expect a Knockout

Jack Hermansson returns to the Octagon after more than a year away from the stage and will face a fighter who is considered to be the “next big thing” – Joe Pyfer. Who's going to take the next big step forward? Here are all the Hermansson vs Pyfer odds.

UFC Fight Night 236 Odds: The Best Hermansson vs Pyfer Odds

Hermansson vs Pyfer Odds – Moneyline

There is a reason why Joe Pyfer is a massive betting favorite days ahead of the event. Back in the day, Jack Hermansson had a good run but began to fade as soon as he reached the highest level. He lost three of his last five bouts while Joe Pyfer won all three of his UFC fights to date. Right now, Pyfer is a -275 favorite while Hermansson has been given +225 to win.

UFC Odds – Hermansson vs Pyfer Method of Victory

This is the perfect kind of match for this market. For your information, this section gives you the opportunity to bet on the exact way one of the fighters will win this bout. And Joe Pyfer is a tremendously powerful striker. Surprisingly, he showed that brute force is not his only strength when he submitted Abdul Razak Alhassan in his last outing. Nevertheless, he won his first two UFC bouts via TKO. There is value in this market and here are the odds.

• Hermansson to win via KO, TKO or DQ: +750

• Hermansson to win via Submission: +800

• Hermansson to win via Decision or Technical Decision: +600

• Draw: +8000

• Pyfer to win via KO, TKO or DQ: +125

• Pyfer to win via Submission: +350

• Pyfer to win via Decision or Technical Decision: +550

Hermansson vs Pyfer Round to Win Odds

This is a tough market to bet on but there are sometimes suitable bouts like this one. As we said above, Joe Pyfer is a man who can do it all and he hates winning by decision. He has only reached the third round once in his career and that was ages ago in 2018. Hermansson has already been knocked out three times and submitted once during his UFC adventures. Perhaps the high odds are worth a shot this time.

• Round 1: Bookmakers clearly expect Pyfer to get an early knockout as the odds for him to win in R1 are +250 next to +1100 for Hermansson.

• Round 2: You can bet on either fighter to win in R2 at +1400 for Hermansson or +425 for Pyfer.

• Round 3: The current odds for a third-round finish are +2200 for Hermansson and +750 for Pyfer.

• Round 4: You can bet on the win in R4 at +1400 for Pyfer or +3300 for Hermansson.

• Round 5: A late finish is always possible and bookmakers give +2200 to Pyfer or +3300 to Hermansson.

Hermansson vs Pyfer Odds – Total Rounds

This is one of the rare main events where bookmakers expect the fight to end in R1 or R2. Therefore, this market has a lot of hidden value and we believe that we will see at least a couple of rounds here, maybe even three if Hermansson is in good physical condition after a year away from fighting.

• Over 1.5 Rounds: -165

• Over 2.5 Rounds: +120

• Over 3.5 Rounds: +185

• Over 4.5 Rounds: +230

• Under 1.5 Rounds: +125

• Under 2.5 Rounds: -160

• Under 3.5 Rounds: -250

• Under 4.5 Rounds: -330

Best UFC Fight Night 236 Odds from the Rest of the Card

Now that we discussed the best Hermansson vs Pyfer odds, let's see the moneyline odds for the full card.

Main Card:

• Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (+225) vs Joe Pyfer (-275)

• Featherweight: Dan Ige (-170) vs Andre Fili (+140)

• Middleweight: Robert Bryczek (-200) vs Ihor Potieria (+170)

• Middleweight: Brad Tavares (+200) vs Gregory Rodrigues (-250)

• Lightweight: Michael Johnson (-138) vs Darrius Flowers (+110)

• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (-125) vs Armen Petrosyan (+100)

Prelims:

• Welterweight: Trevin Giles (+200) vs Carlos Prates (-250)

• Lightweight: Bolaji Oki () vs Timothy Cuamba ()

• Women's Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee (-250) vs Bruna Brasil (+200)

• Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark (-225) vs Marcin Prachnio (+187)

• Welterweight: Max Griffin (+137) vs Jeremiah Wells (-163)

• Light Heavyweight: Zac Pauga (-125) vs Bogdan Guskov (+100)

• Featherweight: Fernie Garcia (+162) vs Hyder Amil (-188)

• Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos (-250) vs Aoriqileng (+200)