Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

A more-muscled Ryan Garcia stepped on the scale Friday, and registered a weight of 140 for his Saturday night battle against Javier Fortuna. The combatants will square off in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, on a card platforming on DAZN.

Fortuna hopped on the scale first, he was 139.8.

King Ry, sporting a beefier physique and more swagger, then made a bit of news, when he stated that he might not go back to 135 pounds. He also let slip, it seemed, that he'd be fighting Gervonta Davis next.

Garcia is switching it up a bit, and that includes his look, which features some gaudy jewelry. He is 23 years old, and this will be his second fight under the tutelage of veteran tutor Joe Goossen; in their first pair-up, Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) went the distance (UD12) with runner with Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9.

It's feeling like maybe the powers that be are planning to pair Ryan with Gervonta Davis, if Ryans' chatter of late is an indicator. But, we wonder, is Ryan growing too big, too fast, and might he leave Tank behind at the lower weight class?

First, though, Ryan has to face down a challenge from a respectable vet, the 33 year old from the Dominican Republic. Fortuna holds a 37-3-1 mark. He comes in off a win (KO1 win over 32-14-3 Rafael Hernandez) after taking an L (UD12) against Jo Jo Diaz. Fortuna maybe deserves to be more heralded. In 2018, he maybe deserved the nod in a scrap vs. lightweight champ Robert Easter, but lost via split decision.

After making weight, Garcia told Ak and Barak that, “If he gasses out, he didn't work out,” speculating that perhaps Fortuna looked a little soft, but that he shouldn't judge the book by his cover. The fighter cited the Bible, when explaining his jewelry. The Bible says we are all kings and queens, he shared, so it's not egotistical to wear a King Ryan necklace.

Then, he stirred the pot. “I was thinking the other day, I might not ever go back to 135,” Garcia told the questioners. “It just feels better to be at 140.” But what about the big bouts? Tank would fight him at 140, he thinks. “Belts don't mean shit these days,” the young gun said. He will still fight the big guys, like Tank, he reiterated. In the street, he said, no one ever brings up Devin Haney, so Tank is where his head is at. Also, Vasiliy Lomachenko in his sights. “The belts don't mean anything, me and Tank everybody in the world would be watching.”

The young star then remembered he has business at hand, and switched the topic to Fortuna.

Fortuna spoke after the weigh in, and explained what he handed Garcia. He said that he handed the Cali boxer his watch, which had hooked on to Fortunas' wrist at the Thursday presser. Garcia said that he didn't even know how or when Fortuna got the watch. Beto Duran queried the underdog and Gabriel Rivas translated: “You will see in the ring,” said Fortuna, when asked his prediction for the tussle.

WHEN IS GARCIA VS. FORTUNA? DATE, START TIME

Date : Saturday, July 16

: Saturday, July 16 Time : 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT / 1 a.m. BST

: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT / 1 a.m. BST Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST

These times could change due to the length of the undercard bouts

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RYAN GARCIA VS. JAVIER FORTUNA?

DAZN (The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe)

PPV.com (Fans can order Garcia vs. Fortuna this Saturday, July 16, on PPV.COM for $34.99 and the purchase will include one free month of DAZN)

RYAN GARCIA VS. JAVIER FORTUNA FIGHT CARD

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna; lightweights

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Vernon; welterweights

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Angel Rodriguez; WBA junior lightweight eliminator

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez; WBA flyweight eliminator

Oscar Collazo vs. Victorio Saludar; WBA minimumweight eliminator

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache; featherweights

Miguel Gaona vs. Jonathan Guzman; lightweights



Ryan Garcia VS. Javier Fortuna Betting Odds

Per BetMGM, Ryan Garcia is the favorite at -1200, and Javier Fortuna is the underdog at +700.

Ryan Garcia: Decision +240; KO/TKO +225

Draw +2200

Javier Fortuna: Decision +1600; KO/TKO +1200