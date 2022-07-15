Brian Ortega Vs Yair Rodriguez Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

UFC fight night events are sometimes known for heated pressers and word exchanges, but this time, a lot of humble statements were seen at UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega Vs Yair Rodriguez press conference. Fighters choose their words very wisely, plus there is a lot of respect between the two halves of the main event due to their culture and heritage (they are both Mexicans by origin).

UFC Fight Night: Ortega Vs Rodriguez event will take place on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, but it kicks off earlier – 11 AM ET, which means it is a piece of cake for European fans.

The stars of #UFCLongIsland are here to prove – EVERYTHING is better with an accent 🌶️ [ #UFCLongIsland | Saturday | Main Card 𝟐𝐩𝐦 𝐄𝐓 LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/dVuNh0OP14 — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2022

But before the event becomes official, all the fighters have to hit the scale. The tolerance is 1 pound in a non-title bout, which means you are allowed to weigh, for example, 126 pounds for 125-pound combat.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

The official Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez weigh-in kicks off at 8 AM ET (2 PM CET). It takes place in UBS Arena, Elmont, New York. You can watch it on the link below.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

Main Card (2 PM ET, 7 PM UK time, ESPN+/ABC)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Brian Ortega (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.4)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jingliang Li (170.6) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170.8)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Matt Schnell (126) vs. Sumudaerji (125.8)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.6)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Lauren Murphy (125.2) vs. Miesha Tate (125.8)

UFC Fight Night Prelims (11 AM ET, 4 PM UK time, ESPN/ESPN+)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Punahele Soriano (185.6) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (184.6)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ricky Simón (135.6) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Bill Algeo (146) vs. Herbert Burns (145.4)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Da Un Jung (205.6)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Dwight Grant (184.4) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.6)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jessica Penne (115.8) vs. Emily Ducote (115.6)

You can also watch the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez ceremonial weigh-in at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET).

NY fight fans 🗣 ⚖️ Join us LIVE for the #UFCLongIsland Ceremonial Weigh-Ins THIS FRIDAY at the @UBSArena! [ Jul 15 | Doors 3pmET | Start 4pmET ] pic.twitter.com/Rgd4ZyTi92 — UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2022

A great evening of fights is coming up on Saturday. Here’s how you can watch the Ortega Vs Rodriguez fight card, please don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy a spectacular night of great Octagon battles!