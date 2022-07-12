Brian Ortega Vs Yair Rodriguez: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview Of The Event In New York

The Ultimate Fighting Championship finally travels from the hot, sunny Las Vegas to Elmont, New York, for a promising UFC fight card this weekend. The upcoming fight night will get underway at UBS Arena, and it will air exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC.

The upcoming UFC fight card is headlined by the clash between BJJ black belt and the former title contender Brian Ortega and Taekwondo/Muay Thai striking and footwork specialist from Mexico, Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez.

UFC Fight Night Card Date And Time

The upcoming event happens on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The UFC fight card time might be super-early for the USA fans, as prelims get underway at 11 PM ET (5 PM CET), while the main card kicks off at 2 PM ET, but the UFC addicts from Europe are probably gonna be very happy.

Who Fights This Weekend?

There are many promising names on the upcoming UFC New York card. There are many brawlers fishing for knockout stoppages and the FOTN/POTN bonuses.

Please take a look at the UFC full fight card.

Main Card (2 PM ET, 7 PM UK time, ESPN+/ABC)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Brian Ortega (15-2-0) vs. Yair Rodriguez (13-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Michelle Waterson (18-9-0) vs. Amanda Lemos (11-2-1)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jingliang Li (18-7-0) vs. Muslim Salikhov (18-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Matt Schnell (15-7-0) vs. Sumudaerji (16-4-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Shane Burgos (14-3-0) vs. Charles Jourdain (13-4-1)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Lauren Murphy (15-5-0) vs. Miesha Tate (19-8-0)

UFC Fight Night Prelims (11 AM ET, 4 PM UK time, ESPN/ESPN+)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Punahele Soriano (8-2-0) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-4-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ricky Simón (19-3-0) vs. Jack Shore (16-0-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Bill Algeo (15-6-0) vs. Herbert Burns (11-3-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Dustin Jacoby (17-5-1) vs. Da Un Jung (15-2-1)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Dwight Grant (11-5-0) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (13-4-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jessica Penne (14-5-0) vs. Emily Ducote (11-6-0)

Fights To Keep An Eye For

NYFights focuses on very promising bouts. Herbert Burns will try to submit Bill Algeo by any means necessary, but if he fails, Algeo’s cardio might be too much for him. If the fight goes past round 1, there's a huge chance that Gilbert Burns' brother's gonna gas.

The submission expert Jack Shore will give his best to submit wrestling phenom Ricky Simon, but the Welsh fighter can also stand and bang for three rounds. But if Simon drags the fight to the ground, he should be aware that Shore is one of the most dangerous 135ers off his back.

Punahele Soriano always fishes for KO but leaves himself open, so expect big bombs to the face in his outing versus Dalcha Lungiambula. One punch could send someone to sleep, both of these guys are super-powerful.

Shane Burgos eats too many shots, but Charles Jourdain loves toe-to-toe fights, this is the candidate for the Fight of the Night. And of course, the winner of Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez might get a 145-pound title shot, it has to be an entertaining one to watch!

Click here to see how can you watch the Brian Ortega Vs Yair Rodriguez fight card. And don’t forget to consult your local internet service provider if you live outside of the USA! The upcoming fight night card is gonna be the fireworks, get up a bit earlier, get your popcorn ready and enjoy your Saturday!