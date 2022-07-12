Ortega Vs Rodriguez Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Live Online Or On TV?

The greatest MMA promotion moves to UBS Arena, Elmont, New York this weekend for another lovely event. You can see the full UFC Fight Night Ortega Vs Rodriguez fight card here.

There are two big featherweight names on the card, but also a lot of mismatches, which might lead to many stoppages or toe-to-toe brawls. Many prospects can’t wait for the opportunity to become a part of the UFC, plus everybody wants the extra 50k on the bank account.

Now it’s time to cover the greatest number of UFC Fight Night “Ortega Vs Rodriguez” live stream options. First of all, this event is kinda tricky, as the main card airs on ABC, and prelims on ESPN, while both the main and preliminary card are covered by ESPN+.

As NYFights have already said, ESPN/ESPN+ and ABC are going to combine this time, so your ABC pass can help you watch the main card too. You can order your ABC subscrption here if you don’t have it.

For all diehard fans of MMA who live outside of the United States of America, the magical solution to watch Ortega Vs Rodriguez online is called the UFC on Fight Pass.

Do you live outside of the United States of America? We have lovely news for you – UFC on Fight Pass gets the job done! Plus, it gives you an opportunity to re-watch every single UFC fight card and some minor leagues, which is top-notch for “MMA is life” fans. For example, if you’re a fan of Yair Rodriguez, you can watch all of his fights before his bout against Brian Ortega, isn’t that wonderful?

The UFC on Fight Pass monthly fee costs 11.99 dollars per month. But we’d recommend an annual package for 114.99 bucks, as you’ll spare 29 dollars on your account. Plus it is supported by every device – TV, laptop, PC, even Sony Play Station!

What Channel Is UFC Fight Night “Ortega Vs Rodriguez” On?

ESPN, ESPN+, and ABC combine airing UFC Fight Night “Ortega Vs Rodriguez”. If your local ISP offer ESPN+, you can watch the whole fight card.

Yet, those who have only ESPN can watch the prelims, while ABC lets you watch the main card of the upcoming event. Please call your cable operator and check it out!

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription is your miraculous solution – UFC and many other lovely sports are available, don’t miss it!

The clash between a high-level grappling expert and boxer Brian “T-City” Ortega and unorthodox striker Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez should be a fun bout. The Mexican kicker mostly takes the show with his unorthodox moves, while Ortega has already taken part in the title bout – his quality is checked. Tough task for Rodriguez.

Su Mudaerji should get the job done if he survives the dangerous first-round versus Matt Schnell, while Salikhov vs Jingliang has all the potential to go the distance. Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain are brawlers, nobody’s gonna back down, you can expect a bloodbath!

Punahele Soriano hits like a Mac truck, but gasses out too quickly. Dalcha Lungiambula is the same type of fighter. One bomb could finish this middleweight fight between these two powerhouses.

Jack Shore will try to submit the top-notch wrestler Ricky Simon, while Da Un Jung sounds like a great underdog in the battle against Dustin Jacoby. The Korean fighter is coming fresh off the first-round standing elbows KO win over Kennedy Nzechukwu, he’s got a lot of power in his arms!

The most unpredictable bouts on the card are Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote, Dustin Stoltzfus vs Dwight Grant, and Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate. It is hard to predict the outcome as these are the clashes of similar-level competitors.

One thing is certain – this Saturday's Ortega vs Rodriguez full fight card is going to bring a lot of tensed and excited battles.