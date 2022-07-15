Connect with us

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorilla: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega Vs Yair Rodriguez Press Conference

Dylan Price Battles Drew Correll in Chester, PA on Saturday Night

ProBox TV Back With Last Chance Semifinals on Aug. 5

Bam Rodriguez, In Fighter of the Year Mix, Returns on Canelo-GGG 3 Undercard

Teofimo Lopez Returns Aug. 13, Versus 34-1-1 Pedro Campa

Rafael Dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Cesar Francis vs. Raymundo Beltran: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev Press Conference

Photo Credit: Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

       (ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

    Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.6 vs. Danielito Zorrilla 139.6
(Vacant WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Title — 10 Rounds)

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Raymond Muratalla 136 lbs vs. Jair Valtierra 137 lbs 
(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

     Richard Torrez Jr. 224 lbs vs. Roberto Zavala Jr. 255.2 lbs 
(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

(ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

   •    Austin Brooks 125.2  lbs vs. Victor Saravia 125.2 lbs
(Featherweight— 4 Rounds)

   •    Stephan Shaw 236.6 lbs vs. Bernardo Marquez 231.2 lbs
(Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)

   •   Floyd Diaz 121.6 lbs vs. Pedro Salome 121.4 lbs
(Junior Featherweight — 6 Rounds)

   •    Jorge Marron Jr. 143.2 lbs vs. Adrian Yung 142.6 lbs
(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

WHEN IS BARBOZA JR. VS. ZORILLA? DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Friday, July 15  
  • Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. Undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ (7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m PT) .

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS ARNOLD BARBOZA JR. VS. DANIELITO ZORILLA?

  • U.S.: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes 

(L-R) Raymond Muratalla, Arnold Barboza Jr, Richard Torrez Jr, Danielito Zorrilla and Jair Valtierra attend the Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla press conference for the WBO Intercontinental jr. welterweight championship on July 13, 2022 in Temecula, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

ARNOLD BARBOZA JR VS. DANIELITO ZORILLA BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Arnold Barboza Jr. is the favorite at -190, and Danielito Zorilla is the underdog at +160. A Draw  is currently listed at +1600.

Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

