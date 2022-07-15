Announcements
Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorilla: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)
Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.6 vs. Danielito Zorrilla 139.6
(Vacant WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Title — 10 Rounds)
Raymond Muratalla 136 lbs vs. Jair Valtierra 137 lbs
(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)
Richard Torrez Jr. 224 lbs vs. Roberto Zavala Jr. 255.2 lbs
(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)
(ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
• Austin Brooks 125.2 lbs vs. Victor Saravia 125.2 lbs
(Featherweight— 4 Rounds)
• Stephan Shaw 236.6 lbs vs. Bernardo Marquez 231.2 lbs
(Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)
• Floyd Diaz 121.6 lbs vs. Pedro Salome 121.4 lbs
(Junior Featherweight — 6 Rounds)
• Jorge Marron Jr. 143.2 lbs vs. Adrian Yung 142.6 lbs
(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds)
WHEN IS BARBOZA JR. VS. ZORILLA? DATE, START TIME
- Date: Friday, July 15
- Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. Undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ (7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m PT) .
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS ARNOLD BARBOZA JR. VS. DANIELITO ZORILLA?
- U.S.: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes
ARNOLD BARBOZA JR VS. DANIELITO ZORILLA BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Arnold Barboza Jr. is the favorite at -190, and Danielito Zorilla is the underdog at +160. A Draw is currently listed at +1600.
