Ortiz vs Lawson Fight Card: 2024 Kicks Off In Style

A huge night of boxing awaits on Saturday which kicks off what promises to be an excellent 2024 for the sport, starting with the Ortiz vs Lawson fight card.

All eyes will be on Vergil Ortiz Jr as he starts the year with a comeback fight, having not been inside the ring since August 2022.

After a brilliant end to last year for boxing, fans will be hoping that the next 12 months start with an explosive night in Las Vegas.

But it’s not just Ortiz and his opponent who will be fighting, and we’ve got all the news ahead of the boxing fight card this weekend.

Ortiz vs Lawson Fight Card: Everything You Need To Know

The boxing fight card for Ortiz vs Lawson has some really interesting fights this weekend, especially in the main event.

It might not have the big names of Day of Reckoning or the world-class talent of Naoye Inoue, that ended 2023, but it’s one to watch out for in the first week of January.

Certainly there’s enough on the Ortiz vs Lawson fight card to whet the appetite of any boxing fan.

Ortiz vs Lawson Co-Main and Main Events

Super welterweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Frederick Lawson

Super lightweight: Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso

It’s a return to action after a long lay-off for the undefeated Ortiz as he gets back inside the squared circle to take on Lawson.

The Texan has started his career in impressive fashion, with 19 wins and no losses in his first six years in the professional game.

Unfortunately, though he’s not fought since August 2022, after suffering from rhabdomyolysis multiple times.

After around 17 months out of action, he is moving up in weight to take on Lawson at super welterweight, having fought at welterweight for his most recent six fights.

Ghanaian Lawson will be hoping to end any thoughts of a party for Ortiz’s return to the ring, and is more experienced at the weight, having fought a few times at the 154 lbs limit and won his previous two fights.

His first aim has to be the person not to be knocked out by Ortiz, who has a 100% stoppage success rate in his career.

The interim WBA super lightweight title is on the line in the co-main event on the boxing fight card this weekend.

Britain’s Davies is on a seven-fight winning streak since losing to Jack Catterall back in October 2018.

It’s a stacked division with WBA champ Rolando Romero currently out injured, giving the winner of this one a great chance to guarantee a huge future fight.

40-year-old Barroso’s last outing was against Romero for the then vacant belt, which he lost via a ninth round stoppage.

Ortiz vs Lawson Main Card

Super welterweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0-0) vs Frederick Lawson (13-3-0)

Super lightweight: Ohara Davies (25-2-0) vs Ismael Barroso (24-4-2)

Super lightweight: Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0-0) vs. Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3-0)

Welterweight: Raul Curiel (13-0-0) vs. Elias Diaz (12-1-0)

Lightweight: Jonathan Canas (2-0-0) vs Jonathan Jimenez (1-4-0)

Super welterweight: Emiliano Gandara (Debut) vs Isaac Matamoros (1-1-0)

Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas plays home to the first big boxing fight card of the year this weekend and there’s plenty for everyone.

The super welterweights will be put on notice if Ortiz can once again finish a fight inside the distance.

He has so far resided the judges’ scorecards having a say on any of his fights on any occasion, a 20th win would certainly make him an interesting prospect going forward.

Elsewhere the super lightweight division is once again in the spotlight, as it has been a lot recently.

The likes of Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis make it one of the toughest divisions around.

Davies and Barroso will be looking to join the scramble for the biggest fights around, especially with Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Shakhur Stevenson all threatening to step up too.

Match Ups to Watch Out for on the Ortiz vs Lawson Fight Card Tonight

Whilst the main event on the Ortiz vs Lawson fight card has the biggest names, it’s the co-main event that intrigues us the most.

The boxing fight card this weekend will have everyone watching due to Davies vs Barroso’s attempts to be interim world champion.

They were meant to face last year as part of the Garcia vs Durate card but the Brti had visa issues and it was pushed to the start of this year.

It could have been a fight to crown the undisputed WBA champion if it wasn’t for a bit of controversy in Barroso’s last fight.

He appeared to have Romero beat last May, and was ahead on most people’s scorecards, when the American landed a knockdown in the ninth round.

The Venezuelan got to his feet and was giving plenty back towards the end of the round but amidst an onslaught of shots that didn’t land, the referee decided to call it.

Will he manage to avenge that defeat and potentially set up a rematch with Romero or can Davies take the title back across the Atlantic ocean?