Mastic, L.I To Celebrate ﻿Joe Smith Jr. Day

Long Island, New York –Long Island boxing fans are clamoring for face time with Star Boxing’s newly minted WBO Light Heavyweight Champion of the World, JOE “THE BEAST” SMITH JR. (27-3 21KO’s), and they will have their chance! JOE SMITH JR. DAY is set for Saturday, May 15th at 1-3PM at the Mastic Fire House (located at 1080 Mastic Road, Mastic, New York 11950).

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Long Island’s newest, and fourth ever, World Champion, during a meet and greet celebration in Joe Smith’s hometown of Mastic, Long Island, which will include a live DJ, photo opportunity and ceremony for the champ himself—The Common Man: Joe Smith Jr.

On April 10, in a potential 2021 Fight of the Year in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov (now 45-4 26KO’s) went to war over 12-rounds trading blows at a relentless pace. Vlasov’s awkward style posed issues for Smith Jr. early on, and caused a cut over the eye of Smith Jr. However, Smith Jr. would not be denied as he began landing with bad intentions. Smith staggered Vlasov in the third and unleashed a beautiful and perhaps best combination of the fight, in the seventh round, landing a right, followed by a monster left that had Vlasov on weak legs. A razor thin fight entered the championship rounds. Smith Jr. dug deep, reaching a new gear, finishing the fight in all-out attack mode, unloading everything he had and ending the wildly entertaining light heavyweight world championship bout by hurting Vlasov and thoroughly dominating those championship rounds. With the sensational performance, Smith Jr. was crowned the Light Heavyweight Champion of the World (WBO).

Social distancing and masks are required at the event.

WHAT: JOE SMITH JR. DAY

WHEN: SATURDAY MAY 15 | 1-3PM

WHERE: MASTIC FIRE HOUSE: 1080 Mastic Road, Mastic, New York 11950

WHY: To celebrate Long Island’s new WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion, Joe Smith Jr.!