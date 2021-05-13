Omar Juarez Motivated by Student with Special Needs

Connect with us

nyfights

Published

58 seconds ago

on

BROWNSVILLE, TX (May 12, 2021) – Recently, undefeated super lightweight, Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (11-0, 5 KOs) was a guest of honor at a party held at the Brownsville, Texas Golden Corral restaurant. “The Down By The Border” organization which supports special needs children held a party for Omar in a fitting tribute to his recent success.

During the party, a touching and inspirational ceremony took place that left a lasting effect on the invited guests. Nathan Rios, who has been blind since birth took a moment to make a special presentation to Omar.

Nathan has been painting pictures for years and is helped by his mother who places his hand in the right spot on the canvas as Nathan’s hands follow her guidance to complete the strokes. He was so inspired by listening to Omar’s last fight that he painted two portraits of the fighter from photos and showed an uncanny accuracy in recreating them. The finished product displayed a masterful expression of his rare talent while projecting an abstract quality that showed throughout. Nathan personally presented the paintings to El Relámpago, and this motivated Omar to dedicate his next fight to Nathan due to the emotion he was feeling that night.

“It was incredible to see what Nathan can do with all the obstacles that he faces on a daily basis,” said Omar Juarez, who fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. “It just goes to show that anything is possible if you believe in yourself. The artwork that Nathan created with his mom has fueled my motivation and I’ll be dedicating my next fight to Nathan and his family.”

Nathan’s parents explained that Nathan has always held a special place for Omar in his heart, and always looks forward to his fights.

Omar continues to be a pillar of his community as his steep climb in boxing continues, as does his closeness with special needs children, and other challenged groups.

