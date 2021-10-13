Mairis Briedis Fights Artur Mann Oct. 16, IBF and RING Cruiser Belts Up For Grabs

Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) meets Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) Oct. 16, in a cruiserweight title clash.

They did media workouts today ahead of their IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Title showdown on Saturday night.

Here is a release sent out by the organizers:

Briedis returns to the ring for the first time following his spectacular win over Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in September 2020, and the Latvian star can expect a tough test as he defends his belts against the former World Title challenger Mann from Germany.

With only days to go until their hotly-anticipated World Title contest, both men spoke to the media after an open training session in the Latvian capital.

“I’m feeling good. My training has gone well and I’m looking forward to the fight,” said Briedis.

“It’s going to be a special feeling walking out in front of my supporters at the Arena Riga again. I’m not expecting an easy fight,” the 36 year old Briedis said.

“I know Artur Mann is a dangerous boxer. I will need to be at my best to beat him but I have trained hard,” he stated.

Briedis finished: “I am ready to defend my titles.”

“My training is over and I’m ready to fight,” said Mann, age 31.

“I have been dreaming of this opportunity for a long time. Briedis is a very experienced boxer. I know it will be a tough fight but I am focused on what I need to do. This will be my biggest fight but I believe I can win. I am well trained and and I am ready.”

Mairis Briedis defends his IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Titles against Artur Mann on October 16 at the Arena Riga in Latvia. Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase via https://www.bilesuserviss.lv.