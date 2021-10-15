Fights, Tonight: On ESPN+, Navarrete Defends Vs Gonzalez

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 15, 2021) — WBO featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (34-1, 29 KOs) will make the second defense of his crown against Southern California’s Joet Gonzalez (24-1, 14 KOs) TONIGHT at the Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The 10-round welterweight co-feature will see San Diego native Giovani Santillan (27-0, 15 KOs) against the upset-minded Angel Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs).

Undercard action includes an eight-round junior lightweight bout between Henry Lebron (13-0, 9 KOs) and Manuel Rey Rojas (21-5, 6 KOs), middleweight prospect Javier Martinez (4-0, 2 KOs), 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (13-0, 12 KOs) and the professional debut of Des Moines, Iowa’s 6-foot-9 heavyweight phenom Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles.

The seven-fight card will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.