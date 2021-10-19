Click This For Gervonta Davis v Rolly Romero Pre-Sale Ticket Info

FIVE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION GERVONTA DAVIS AND UNBEATEN LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER ROLANDO ROMERO SET FOR SHOWTIME PPV CHAMPIONSHIP GRUDGE MATCH AT STAPLES CENTER IN LOS ANGELES

Gervonta Davis Defends His WBA Lightweight Title Against Romero Sunday, December 5 Headlining a Premier Boxing Champions Event

Tickets Go on Sale This Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT

LOS ANGELES (October 19, 2021) – Five-time world champion Gervonta Davis will defend his WBA Lightweight Championship against hard-hitting, unbeaten lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero live on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The pay-per-view headliner will pit one of boxing’s biggest stars, the 26-year-old Gervonta Davis, against his outspoken lightweight rival Romero, for an explosive championship showdown.

The event will mark the return of Gervonta Davis to Southern California after he knocked out Hugo Ruiz in the first round in front of a sold-out crowd in February 2019. Romero is no stranger to NY Fights readers, going back a few years.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, go on sale this Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.

**Presale tickets for the Gervonta Davis versus Rolando Romero event are available today, Tuesday, October 19 beginning at 11 a.m. PT through Wednesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. PT at AXS.com with the presale code: STAPLES

Are you going to get to Vegas to check out this battle? Let us know, on Twitter!