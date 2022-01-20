Keith Thurman: Boxing Is My American Dream Come True

January 20, 2022 – ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Keith “One Time” Thurman has declared his intention to return to the top of the boxing world as he steps back into the ring on Saturday, February 5 for the first time since his 2019 performance against Manny Pacquiao. Thurman takes on former champion Mario Barrios in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. To purchase the pay-per-view go to FoxSports.com/ppv (fight fans watching outside of the U.S. can purchase through Fite.TV).

In a training camp video, Thurman showcases, and elaborates on, his declaration and offers a glimpse of his training camp fitness routine.

“Boxing is my American Dream come true,” proclaimed Thurman during one of his training sessions at his home boxing gym, the St. Pete Boxing Club. “This is my life, this is my passion, this is what I do. This is where I put my blood, my sweat, my tears. It’s why I wear red, white, and blue every time I fight.”

“The sport of boxing, my legacy, is not over. The story is still being written. In 2022 we have a new chapter for Keith Thurman…With a belt, without the belt, I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today.

“This sport is one of the toughest in the world. If you’re looking for action. If you’re looking for entertainment, you’re going to want to watch our show on February 5.”

ABOUT THURMAN VS. BARRIOS

Thurman vs. Barrios will see former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time’’ Thurman return to the ring to take on former super lightweight world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios in a 12-round welterweight showdown that headlines a jam-packed FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View lineup on Saturday, February 5 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the co-feature, four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto’’ Santa Cruz will battle Keenan “Bedo’’ Carbajal in a 10-round super featherweight match, while battle-tested all-action welterweights Abel Ramos and Josesito “Riverside Rocky’’ Lopez clash in a 10-round attraction. The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with former two-division champion Luis “Pantera” Nery battling unbeaten Carlos Castro in a 10-round super bantamweight duel.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

