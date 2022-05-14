Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño II Weigh-in Results & Odds

Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO Super Welterweight Championship– 12 Rounds

Jermell Charlo – 152 ¾ lbs.

Brian Castaño – 153 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Jerry Cantu; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Conn.), David Sutherland (Okla.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Jaron Ennis – 146 ¼ lbs.

Custio Clayton – 146 ½ lbs.

Referee: Ray Corona; Judges: Max DeLuca (Calif.), Alejandro Rochin (Mexico), Fernando Villarreal (Calif.)

Super Bantamweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Kevin Gonzalez – 121 lbs.

Emanuel Rivera – 121 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Gerard White; Judges: Rudy Barragan (Calif.), Carla Caiz (Calif.), Tiffany Clinton (Calif.)

About Charlo vs. Castaño II

Charlo vs. Castaño II will see unified WBC, WBA and IBF World Champion Jermell Charlo and WBO World Champion Brian Castaño in a rematch of one of 2021’s most significant fights as they again seek to become the first ever undisputed 154-pound champion in the four-belt era on Saturday, May 14 live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature rising welterweight star and pound-for-pound talent Jaron “Boots” Ennis dueling unbeaten Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton in an IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event. Kicking off the telecast, Mexican contender Kevin González puts his unbeaten record on the line against Puerto Rico’s Emanuel Rivera in a 10-round super bantamweight attraction.

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II betting odds

According to BetMGM, Jermell Charlo is favored at -200 while Brian Castano is the underdog at +175. This is a real “pick 'em” fight as the first one resulted in a draw.

Method of Victory

Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ or Technical decision: +275

Charlo on points: +125

Castano by KO/TKO/DQ or Technical decision: +600

Castano on points: +300

Draw: +1600

