Announcements
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel Weigh-In Results
Zurdo vs. Boesel is a 12-round light heavyweight fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Final Eliminator presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, May 14, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.
How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel
Fans can watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 14 & start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
|
|
Odds boost
Best Boxing and MMA coverage
BetMGM Classic Sportsbook Promo: Get a First Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000
Refer a Friend Offer: Both of you will receive a $50 cash reward
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where BetMGM is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, NV, MI, PA, TN, IA, VA, DC, AZ, NY, LA, IL
|
|
|
Leading US sportsbook
Same Fight Parlays
DraftKings Sportsbook Offer: 20% Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000
Daily Fantasy Sports: Deposit Bonus up to $500
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where DraftKings is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA
|
|
Biggest Welcome Offer on the Market
Premium App
Classic Sportsbook Offer: First Bet Insurance up to $1,100!
Refer a Friend: Earn a $100 Free Bet
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where Caesars is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, MI, TN, IA, NY, IL
|
FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
Daily Fantasy: Two Free Entries if you deposit $10
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where FanDuel is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA