Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel Weigh-In Results

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño II Weigh-in Results & Odds

The Sports Metaverse Partners With UFC Icon Amanda Nunes To Promote Metaverse Landsale

Charlo vs. Castano 2 Prediction, Odds, Picks & Streaming

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño Breakdown and Prediction

How Sergey The Krusher Kovalev Got Here

Stephen Fulton Jr: I Guarantee A Victory

ProBox TV To Debut Last Chance Tournament On Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal Broadcast May 20

Edgar Berlanga & Xander Zayas Headline Puerto Rican Day Parade Eve Extravaganza June 11

GBP Fight Week Info For Golden Boy Fight Night & Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel Weigh-In Results
Photo Credit: Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Zurdo vs. Boesel is a 12-round light heavyweight fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Final Eliminator presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, May 14, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel

Fans can watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 14 & start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights.

