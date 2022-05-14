Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel Weigh-In Results

Zurdo vs. Boesel is a 12-round light heavyweight fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Final Eliminator presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, May 14, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel

Fans can watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 14 & start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.