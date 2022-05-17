David Benavidez Tosses First Pitch At Arizona Diamondbacks Game Leading Into Fight Week

PHOENIX – May 16, 2022 – Unbeaten two-time champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez threw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday as he prepares to fight in his home state for the second straight time this upcoming Saturday night. Also prior to the game, Benavídez took part in a boxing glove and jersey exchange with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. Watch video of the first pitch HERE.

“I’m very thankful to the Diamondbacks organization for inviting me to throw out the first pitch at Sunday’s game,” said Benavídez. “Receiving a jersey from them is truly a dream come true. I love representing Arizona and I can’t wait to do it in the ring once again on Saturday night. Don’t miss this one, because I’m planning on bringing the heat.”

Benavídez will take on former world champion David Lemieux for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

ABOUT BENAVIDEZ VS. LEMIEUX

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will see hard-hitting Cuban prospect Yoelvis Gómez taking on Mexico’s Jorge Cota in the 10-round super welterweight co-main event.

