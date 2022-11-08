Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Boxing is back on a Sunday afternoon in November, which is starting to become a thing for the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0). He continues his exhibition tour as he faces YouTube sensation Deji (1-0), the brother of another YouTube star, KSI. The fight takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and will be streamed live on DAZN PPV or on PPV.com.

Whether you love it or hate it, Mayweather is cashing in on these exhibition fights even at the advanced age of 45. As long as he can continue to capture the attention and imagination of the consumer, he will continue to put on these shows. Being one of the best ever to do it sure does have its privileges. As far as the fight is concerned, Mayweather will entertain Deji for a little while to get the crowd going, but when he is ready to go, Mayweather will get him out of there by stoppage.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. VS. DEJI FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, November 13

Sunday, November 13 Main Event Time: 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT (Approximately)

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. VS. DEJI

US: DAZN PPV ($14.99 for current subscribers & $34.99 for new subscribers)

& PPV.com ($34.99 w/o any subscription)

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. VS. DEJI FIGHT CARD

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji; Exhibition

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba; light heavyweight

Harley Benn vs. TBA; middleweight

Jack Fincham vs. TBA; Exhibition

