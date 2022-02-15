Fabian Lopez Returns On ShoBox Card In Orlando, Talks Time In Camp With GGG

Rising Puerto Rican middleweight Fabian Lopez has not had the regular camp prior to his 2/18 date at Orlando’s Caribe Royale Resort.

Lopez, who is Florida-based, spent time in camp with Gennadiy Golovkin prior to his scheduled bout with Japan’s Ryota Murata. Lopez, who is guided by Ryan Rickey, discussed his time with the Kazakhstan legend, “Sparring Gennady Golovkin was unbelievable. He truly is one of the best of this generation, and he would have been a great in any generation of fighters.

“You learn a lot as a professional going to camps with great fighters, but it’s hard to find a better experience than working with a fighter like Golovkin who is also a great guy outside of the ring, and will always give you time and help teach you. “I believe if/when the Murata fight goes ahead Gennadiy will look fantastic and will show why a third fight with Canelo is a fight boxing fans still need to see.”

Lopez who is 3-0 as a pro with a deep amateur background competing at elite levels in the Pan-Am games years prior, is guided by rising Florida manager Ryan Rickey and returns to the ring alongside potential stars of the next generation of fighters on ShoBox.

The all-action Puerto Rican weighed in on his next outing, “I’m delighted to be back in the ring on a stacked card in Orlando and thank you to my manager Ryan Rickey and Kings Promotions for getting me on the card. “This is a top-class card, which is showcasing the stars of today and tomorrow, and I’m setting out to show I’m going to stand out for years to come in the boxing world.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent, but my mindset is just showing why I’m a future Puerto Rican star that will fight anybody.”