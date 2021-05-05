Connect with us

Announcements

Canelo v Saunders Weigh-In Is Open To Fans (5,000 Max)

Announcements

Canelo Says He Knows Saunders Is Looking For Excuses

Announcements

Jamaine Ortiz Team Feels They Won Six of Eight Rounds Against Joseph Adorno

Announcements

Weights Are In For Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker Card

Announcements

Who Wins and How, Joseph Parker Versus Dereck Chisora?

Announcements

Weights Are In For Mthalane-Edwards, Conlan-Baluta Bouts

Announcements

Jaime Mungia Fighting Maciej Sulecki on June 19

Announcements

Dmitriy Salita, WBC and Everlast Teaming Up to Send Gloves to Israeli Gyms

Announcements

Arreola Says He Doesn't Fight For Paychecks

Announcements

Eddie Hearn Takes Over From Dad Barry Hearn As Matchroom Chairman

Announcements

Canelo v Saunders Weigh-In Is Open To Fans (5,000 Max)

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

CANELO VS. SAUNDERS WEIGH-IN OPEN TO FANS

5,000 fight fans can watch world champions hit the scales on Friday

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will face off in front of the fans on Friday, with the official weigh-in open to 5,000 fans at AT&T Plaza at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The fighters will be hitting the scales from 2pm ahead of Saturday night’s action, live worldwide on DAZN and distributed by TV Azteca in Mexico and Latin America.

Alvarez (55-1-2 37 KOs) and Saunders (33-0 14 KOs) clash in a blockbuster unification battle on Saturday night with a stacked undercard in support of that battle, and fight fans can cheer their favorites onto the scales in the Texas sunshine.

Important notes for fight fans:

•Gates will open at 12.30pm for entry.

•No bags permitted

•First come, first served – attendance capped at 5,000

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Sponsors