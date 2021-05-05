Canelo v Saunders Weigh-In Is Open To Fans (5,000 Max)

CANELO VS. SAUNDERS WEIGH-IN OPEN TO FANS

5,000 fight fans can watch world champions hit the scales on Friday

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will face off in front of the fans on Friday, with the official weigh-in open to 5,000 fans at AT&T Plaza at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The fighters will be hitting the scales from 2pm ahead of Saturday night’s action, live worldwide on DAZN and distributed by TV Azteca in Mexico and Latin America.

Alvarez (55-1-2 37 KOs) and Saunders (33-0 14 KOs) clash in a blockbuster unification battle on Saturday night with a stacked undercard in support of that battle, and fight fans can cheer their favorites onto the scales in the Texas sunshine.

Important notes for fight fans:

•Gates will open at 12.30pm for entry.

•No bags permitted

•First come, first served – attendance capped at 5,000