Who Made Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame This Year?

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) has special guests attending the 7th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend, held from Friday, September 29th to Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

First, the 2023 class members of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame include:

George Foreman, Shannon Briggs, David Tua, Pinklon Thomas, Tracy Harris Patterson, Doug Dewitt, Darroll Wilson, Shamone Alvarez, Jamillia Lawrence, Joe Hand Sr., Matt Howard, Rudy Battle, Benjy Esteves Jr., Arnold Robbins, Joseph Santoliquito, Lee Samuels.

They will be inducted alongside posthumous and pioneers such as Buster Drayton, Marty Feldman, Rocky Castellani, Frankie Polo, Joe Miller, Horace M. Leeds, “KO” Becky O’Neill and Willie O’Neill.

Fight game luminaries set to attend Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame festivities include: Roberto Duran, Michael Spinks, James Toney, Vinny Paz, Gerry Cooney, Ray Mercer, Tim Witherspoon, Kelly Pavlik, Lamon Brewster, Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Junior Jones, Reggie Johnson, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Eva Jones-Young and John Scully.

Also, Michael Olajide, Iran Barkley, Michael Nunn, Danny “Little Red” Lopez, Jeff Chandler, Montell Griffin, Yaqui Lopez, Al Cole, Kali Reis, Hector Camacho Jr., Rodney Moore, Kendall Holt, Dave Tiberi, Nate Miller and William Joppy.

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame weekend kicks off on Friday, September 29th, with the “Opening Bell” VIP Cocktail Reception from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, followed by the Friday Night Fight Presented by Hard Hitting Promotions at Bally’s Casino Atlantic City. On Saturday, September 30th, the Fight Fan Experience & Boxing Exhibits at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be open from 11:00am – 1:00pm

The highlight of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame weekend is the Red-Carpet Formal Awards & Induction Ceremony, taking place on Saturday night inside the Sound Waves Theater.

Atlantic City Boxing Hall Of Fame Has Been Growing in Stature, Steadily

Attendees will enjoy a unique opportunity to mix and mingle with other boxing luminaries and special VIP guests, as well as honor all who helped put Atlantic City on the boxing map.

The Pre-VIP Cocktail Reception will begin at 5:00pm, and it leads into the Official Awards & Induction Program from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. After the Awards Ceremony, guests with VIP tickets will have the chance to experience the Post-VIP Reception, which includes a bonus fight watch party for Canelo Alverez vs. Jermell Charlo.

The ACBHOF gives a special thanks to their partners and sponsors: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Boardwalk Resorts – Flagship Hotel, Mayor Marty Small Sr., City of Atlantic City, Bare Knuckle Fighting Champions, Hard Hitting Promotions, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Also, The Irish Pub-Atlantic City, Moustakas & Nelson Law, Quail Hill Realty, Gionta Management LLC, T&K Boxing Promotions, Sparbar Boxing LTD, Patrick Killian Arts, Guzman Gloves, Adams Boxing, WBC, IBF, Icons of Boxing Memorabilia, and Fight Night Apparel.

“Where Boxing History Comes To Life,” that is the description tag for the ACBHOF, and that works. It likely does bring back heavy memories of a different time in boxing, when AC vied with Vegas for some marquee bouts.