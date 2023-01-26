Young Gun Alert: Super Lightweight Alejandro Reyes

The super lightweight division houses some of the world's most talented and recognizable boxers. It also has some up and coming “young guns” looking to establish themselves as future contenders. Super lightweight prospect Alejandro “Pin-Pon” Reyes (9-0, 5 KOs) is paying his dues and building his brand. This Saturday night, the California native looks to raise his stock against Jose Zaragoza (9-6-1, 3 KOs) in his tenth outing as a professional.

NYFights caught up with the 23 year old Reyes ahead of his fight this weekend, and the Southern California pugilist was enthusiastic and excited to get back in the ring.

“Training camp is going great. It has its good days and its bad days, but we're getting the job done, man; that's what counts. We are going to give a great performance on the 28th of January, and I’m ready and stoked to be back in the ring,” said Reyes to NYFights.

Alejandro Reyes has been a professional for three years and is nine fights into what seems to be a promising career. So how is Alejandro a different fighter today than he was three years ago?

“I am more experienced now. Experience comes in the ring with time. I feel like it's a different type of experience- one that you don't get in training, sparring, or in the gym-it's stuff you have to pick up with the fights. So, I feel like I'm more comfortable with little things here and there.” Reyes continued, “I feel like my timing and accuracy are better. I make quicker adjustments now. Obviously, there's a lot of room to grow and more stuff I need to learn. Because if you think you learned it all, you're wrong, man; there's always something to improve. But I feel like I’m doing good so far,” said the young prospect of his development over the last three years.

It may seem like Jose Zaragoza is just another development fight for Alejandro Reyes. However, keep Zaragoza's record distinct from your view of what he brings to the ring Saturday night. The Mexican native has shared the ring with some talented fighters, which include Keyshawn Davis and Anthony Young. Zaragoza is an experienced fighter who will not lie down for the Californian and will try his best to taint Reyes’s perfect record, a fact team Reyes has noticed. “He’s a tough competitor like myself. So, expect a great fight from both of us,” Reyes said. He continued, “You know he wants to do the same thing I want. We both want to get the win. He's got pretty much the same number of fights as me, and he's been in there with a couple of young cats as well. So, that's what I'm saying, man, you got to fight against opponents like this. I got some more experience, and I’ve grown. So, I'm ready for the challenge.”

So, what does the rest of 2023 look like for team Reyes? “Stay active as much as possible. Inactivity is a boxer’s worst enemy, and food,” said Alejandro playfully.

Curiously, I asked Alejandro Reyes when he thinks he'll be ready to start fighting the kind of opponents that will place him in contention for a world title. Reyes responded, “I'll repeat it again and again, just one fight at a time. So that's how I’m taking it. Focus on this fight and get ready for the next. I can’t tell you I know what I’m going to do next and how I’m going to do it. Just make this move count and move on to the next. That’s how I like to take it. I don’t want to make any big announcements or say something I don't believe. I believe in myself for this fight and keep it moving.”

My Take: Alejandro “Pin Pon” Reyes describes himself as a boxer puncher. The Southern California native is a combination puncher who applies steady pressure on his opponents. Like a lion stalking its prey, Reyes is a patient fighter who waits for the right opportunities to launch his attacks. Reyes is methodical and doesn’t rush to failure. He takes the same approach in conducting his business outside the ring. Reyes isn't worried about having “big names” on his resume. He and his team believe whoever is waiting for them will be there when the time is right. For now, Alejandro Reyes only focuses on being the best version of himself every time he enters the ring, a point he made clear when I asked him if he had a specific opponent in mind for his next fight: “Nobody, I'll take my time. My biggest call out is to myself. I have to push myself, look in the mirror and say to myself, ‘you are your biggest obstacle -you are your biggest enemy.’ So, that that's my answer. The biggest fighter or obstacle to beat is me.”